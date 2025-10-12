Mumbai, October 12: In a shocking incident in the United States, an 86-year-old grandmother was mauled to death by two dogs in Georgia. The news was confirmed by the Appling County Sheriff's Office, which in a post on Facebook said that emergency services were dispatched to a residence on Popular Lane in Baxley at around 12 PM local time on Wednesday, October 8. It further said that authorities found Maria Nunez (86) dead after she sustained "multiple injuries" in a dog attack.

As per the sheriff’s office, after the incident, Nunez's body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy. "She is believed to have been attacked the day before her body was discovered," the official statement issued on October 10 read. The Appling County Sheriff's Office further said that an investigation revealed that the 86-year-old woman was viciously attacked by two dogs. US Shocker: Vermont Substitute Teacher Cited After Allegedly Being So Drugged in Class She Mistook a Student for Her Dog ‘Teddy’ (Video).

Neighbour Charged for Involuntary Manslaughter After Maria Nunez' Death

Sheriff Mark Melton also said that after the incident, the canines responsible for the assault were identified and were secured by the sheriff's office. In a another updated post, the Appling County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested Misty Branch (53) of Baxley. As per the statement's Branch was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death investigation of Maria Nunez.

It is reported that Branch was Nunez's neighbor. It is also learnt that she is allegedly the owner of the two dogs who are responsible for attacking Nunez. Speaking to local news outlet WTOC, Gene Davis, Chief Deputy of Appling County, said that the security footage of the incident helped them to identify and locate the two dogs involved in the attack. US Shocker: Teacher Plans to Meet Underage Student for Sex in Kentucky, Video Calls Him While Being Naked in Shower; Arrested.

"We do have a dog problem, just like every other county that does not have an animal control unit, but we are working with the board of commissioners to rectify the situation," Davis added. While an investigation is underway, Sheriff Melton has urging people with any information about the case to contact the authorities. As per her obituary, Maria Nunez is survived by her three daughters, nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Appling County Sheriff's Office). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).