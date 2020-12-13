XXX site Onlyfans has become a side hustle to maintain financial stability for many people amid the pandemic. One of the most recent people to join OnlyFans is a young NYC healthcare worker who says she has joined OnlyFans as a side hustle to 'make ends meet'. The low-paying ambulance job didn't provide her with enough financial stability that she is now resorting to selling HOT pics & videos on OnlyFans. Known as Lauren Caitlyn Kwei, the 23-year-old paramedic works for SeniorCareEMS, an ambulance company serving hospitals in the city's 911 system.

Her side hustle includes being a queen on OnlyFans where subscribers can get XXX content only for fees starting at $11.99 a month. Kwei told The Post: "The bottom line: I don’t get paid a lot. I’m just trying to make ends meet. I truly don’t think this has anything to do with being a paramedic." During the pandemic, a lot of celebs, sex workers, erotic models and common people have joined OnlyFans to survive financially.

What is OnlyFans?

While OnlyFans has been from around 2016, the subscription-based website only became popular now in 2020 amid the pandemic. Its USP is that it doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

Renee Gracie rose to fame after she quit her racing career and joined the porn Industry. Although she has quit OnlyFans now, the XXX website made her popular and helped her make millions. One could download Renee Gracie sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans. Her OnlyFans account features sex videos and other XXX content. While one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. She quit racing because she couldn't earn enough money through the job and now is doing really well financially. Renee Gracie's net worth after joining OnlyFans will shock you! People still search for Renee Gracie's topless pics, semi-nude images, butt-naked pics and completely nude pics and videos.

That is not it. Other names would be of Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Another example would be Snow Black, who despite loving her job as a nurse, opted to become an Instagram celebrity and a successful one at that! She now earns $200k (1,51,20,200.00 Indian Rupee) annually via posting erotic pictures and videos online. The HOT influencer posts XXX-tra hot pics of herself in bikinis and shares as a full-time Instagram personality and model. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job. She sells her x-rated pictures online to about €1,500 (1,29,255.00 Indian Rupee) online which is about triple of what she was making previously. Looks like OnlyFans has really changed people's perspective towards XXX content with more people seeing it as a side hustle to make money than anything else.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).