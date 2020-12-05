We are in the middle of a pandemic. Most of the things from our daily lifestyle have been changed. Virtual classes, zoom meetings and more are the ‘new normal’ now. While people are a pro in using these technologies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been embarrassing moments as well. In October, New York Journalist Jeffrey Toobin was fired after he was caught masturbating on a zoom call. There were other work from home or virtual classes fail too that left participants red-faced. Another report has come up this week that states that a New York City high school teacher was allegedly caught appearing naked and masturbating during Google Meet class. The investigation on the same is underway.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced teachers and students to migrate to online learning via apps like Zoom and Google Meet. For offices too, people are opting for these applications to attend meetings and discuss further business module and more. Amid this, there have been many zoom call fails—some are funny, others are tragic. The teacher’s identity, in this case, was not revealed in the reports, but the complaint noted that he is from Tottenville High School in Staten Island, NYC borough. The NYPD reported that he was caught doing so following a Google Meet call. It is not clear if there was any students or other teachers on the call, or if he intentionally exposed himself. Husband Sneakily Draws a 'D*ck Pic' on Wife's Whiteboard Before Her Zoom Meeting, Funny Pic is Going Viral.

The unidentified man is under investigation, and more detail about the same is awaited. “This extremely disturbing alleged behavior has absolutely no place in our schools and was immediately reported to the NYPD. The teacher was immediately reassigned away from students pending the outcome of an investigation,” city Department of Education, spokeswoman, Danielle Filson was quoted saying in reports. At the time of the alleged incident, students were advised to work independently away from the video call, while two other teachers stayed on the call, in case they had questions.

