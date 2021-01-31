Everything in life is online now! Classes, meetings, general hangouts, and others are done through video conferencing calls, majorly on Zoom. But there are so many zoom fails in the past year and the embarrassing moments continue. A student forgot to turn off her mute mic and accidentally ended up entertaining her whole class with X-rated noises. That’s right! Her moans are broadcasted to the entire classroom. The video initially going viral on TikTok, after the student named Elizabeth, surfaced to other platforms. ‘Elizabeth Zoom class’ mixed reactions are everywhere on Twitter now. Users are ‘terrified’ of mute.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, huge adjustments have been made to the working and educational world. And those adjustments don’t come without their issues. There were so many incidents in the past showcasing major zoom call fails. From ‘Potato Boss,’ to husband drawing d*ck pic on wife’s whiteboard before her zoom meeting, the incidents vary. Student Elizabeth’s accident is the latest addition.

In the roughly 40-second clip, the student’s icon lights up as she can be heard moaning through her device while presumably having sex. Some classmates asked whether she is alright; others wrote messages to the group chat read, “bro mute.” The clip reportedly earned more than 2 million views in just one day on TikTok. It even reached to other social media platforms.

Check Tweets:

Dats tuff. Just mute your mic 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Αxstro 🗿 (@ItsAxstro_) January 30, 2021

Triple Check If You Are On Mute!

elizabeth from tiktok is the reason why i have to triple check if i’m mute on zoom — vy 一个人 (@seojiaer) January 29, 2021

Terrified of Mute

after watching that elizabeth video on tiktok i checked to make sure i was muted 5 times during each call — em (@Icvequinn) January 29, 2021

Plenty of people were laughing at the situation. However, there were also others, who seemed concerned for Elizabeth and everyone’s privacy on Zoom calls.

People Are Concerned

🔞 Just saw the tiktok of that girl Elizabeth getting ra*led during her classes on zoom WITH HER MIC ON and I feel so fcking bad for her. I think I'd have to change identities if that happened to me. — Dagmara⁷𖧵☀️ (@Jimikook__) January 30, 2021

Others Pointed Out That the Teacher Could Have Put Her on Mute

no offense but why didn’t elizabeth’s teacher just mute her and why did someone post it on tiktok for everyone to make fun of her lol — eclipsa (@doubledeadgirl) January 30, 2021

It's Embarassing

The teacher should of muted her now the whole internet knows about this. I cant imagine how embarrassed i would be. — Izzy (@izzy_cover) January 30, 2021

It may sound funny to some, but the outcome could be serious as pointed out by many social media users. Many people have had the odd bad zoom experience; from swearing to shouting, to the latest incident and more. Users will have to be more careful while being on a zoom call and triple-check if everything is alright. As per Zoom, hosts or co-hosts of a meeting can mute or unmute a group but only with pre-approved permission.

