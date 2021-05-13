Most governments are currently trying to encourage the citizens to get vaccinated BUT what Ohio has done to get more people to take the coronavirus vaccine, is blowing all headlines. Ohio's COVID-19 vaccine lottery is set to give 5 people $1 Million Each in an initiative to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated. Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio announced that the state would give five people $1 million each if they get vaccinated as part of a weekly lottery program and netizens have all kinds of reactions. While some are super happy and excited, some even criticised and wondered if the money could be put to better use.

But Ohio is not the first in doing something out of the box to get people to vaccinate. To boost vaccination rates, Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia, said the state would give $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get a COVID-19 vaccine. Not just that, New Jersey is offering a “shot and a beer” for residents who get their first vaccine dose in May and Detroit is giving out $50 prepaid cards to anyone who drives a resident to a vaccine site. However, Ohio has definitely taken the idea slightly further. Biden Announces Uber, Lyft Rides Amid July 4 Vaccine Push.

The lottery with questionable legality will be paid for by federal coronavirus relief funds, Mr. DeWine, a Republican, said during a statewide televised address as per ABC. The first of five weekly drawings will be held on May 26, according to Mr. DeWine, who said that Ohio Lottery would conduct them.

"I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy!’ ‘This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19." Mr. DeWine said on Twitter. Mr. DeWine also announced on Wednesday that Ohio would "lift all of its health orders that were enacted during the pandemic on June 2, except for those affecting nursing homes and assisted-living facilities."

Here are some of the reactions:

For sure. It would make more sense to maybe do a $1000. That 5 million could be used to help multiple people who needs it not some rando who only got vaccinated just for the money — Sike Mhaw (@Michael_Shaman) May 13, 2021

Not Very Happy

ohio vaccine lottery for 1 million dollars. in case you were wondering how far along we are in the transition to full-on 24/7 national gameshow https://t.co/GBgVodKUD2 — ka b lA ze (@kablaze_) May 13, 2021

Ouch!

Every other state in the US: "Get the vaccine to help your fellow man, woman, and child! We can stop the spread and end this pandemic if we all do our part!" Ohio: "Million dollar vaccine lottery?" "Million dollar vaccine lottery." — Peter Stark (@PeaTearStark) May 12, 2021

Some Joke

When my relatives start asking for money after Dewine gives me my vaccine Ohio lottery million pic.twitter.com/mbOmMygKgx — Zelda Zonk (@tikibetty) May 12, 2021

Mr. DeWine said that the lottery would be open to residents 18 years and older who had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He also announced that five teenagers would be eligible for a full scholarship to one of the state’s public universities under a similar lottery program. About 36 percent of Ohio’s population has been fully vaccinated — compared with 35 percent nationally — and nearly 20,000 state residents have died from the virus, according to public health data.

