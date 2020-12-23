Ahead of Christmas Eve 2020 people may be looking forward to Pope Francis' annual Christmas address to everyone but the Pontiff's Instagram account has once again been caught in a different territory. OnlyFans' model Margott Foxx's sexy picture in a monokini was liked by the Pope's official account on Instagram. A Twitter user pointed out the like from Pope Francis' account on Foxx's picture and Foxx has shared the joy on microblogging platform. About a month ago, similar activity was noticed from Pope's account on another OnlyFans model Natalia Garibotto.

Margott Foxx shared a sultry picture of herself in a black monokini. The big-boob models curves were highlight in her tight-fitting outfit. She captioned it Happy Tuesday and it clearly becomes a happy one, now that it received a 'like' from the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. It could be the Pope's staffer who handles the account but nothing misses the keen observers from the internet. A screenshot of Pope Francis' like on OnlyFans model's picture has been going viral on Twitter. And just like Natalia Garibottoo, Foxx has a similar cheeky reaction. Pope Francis to Visit Iraq in March 2021, His First Foreign Trip Since Coronavirus Pandemic.

Check The Picture of Pope's Like on Margott Foxx's Sexy Picture:

they caught the Pope in 4K again pic.twitter.com/wwe3Up99pX — Corn 🌟 (@snyyrid) December 21, 2020

Foxx quoted this tweet and identified herself on Twitter as well. Check her tweet, which is also going viral.

Here's Her Reaction to Pope's Like:

the pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven 😌 — Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) December 22, 2020

Pope in the past had called the pleasures of eating food and sex as divine. Margott Foxx's Instagram account is private so it is not known if the like has been disliked yet. Interestingly, users also pointed out that Pope's Instagram account does not follow a single person so whoever operates it, would have to search for the model to like that picture. However, others said that you can hide who you are following if you have a verified account. Following or not following, this like has sure been 'liked' and commented on the internet today.

