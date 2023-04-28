To protect the Crown Jewels from an expected Coronation heist, Westminster Abbey will be transformed into a fortress. Thousands of police officers are stationed throughout London as part of the major top-secret exercise, known as Operation Tower of London.

The military, sniper squads, and elite armed guard teams will support it. The King and Queen Consort will travel to and from Buckingham Palace while being followed by dozens of undercover police officers. King Charles III Coronation: From Date to Time and Live Streaming Details, Here's Everything You Must Know About the Historic Event.

The operation, according to media reports, is enormous, unquestionably on par with the Queen's funeral, which was the biggest event in a generation. The police and security services have despatched all of their available resources. With a focus on utmost security and lockdown, the simulation transforms the Abbey into Operation Tower of London.

An interagency task force led by a Met Police Gold Commander and MI5 is in charge of the operation. In terms of protection for Coronation regalia that never leaves the castle, it will essentially transform the Abbey into the Tower of London. The replica jewel-encrusted crowns, staffs, and swords made for King George VI's 1937 coronation have been used by the King and Camilla during rehearsals.

At the Palace yesterday, the couple also gave new Standards and Colours to the troops. The Coronation the following week will also feature them. An operation to transport the Stone of Destiny from Edinburgh to the Abbey is also currently underway.

It will be its first visit to England since the official return of the throne to Scotland after 700 years by the then-prime minister John Major in 1996. In 1296, King Edward I of England removed the Stone of Scone. After a raid in 1950, it will be relocated under strict protection before being set under the Coronation Chair. King Charles III Coronation: Monarch's Throne to Have Tudor Crown, Subdued Celebration Than Queen Elizabeth II’s Ceremony.

According to sources, protesters were planning to disrupt the ceremony by throwing rape alarms at horses and other disruptive items.

