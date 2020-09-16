Paul Rudd has officially been tagged as the 'Certified Young Person' and it's by New York governor Andrew Cuomo as the Ant-Man star features in an all-new PSA shared by the American politician. We bet everyone quite agrees with it given his anti-ageing looks. Recently, Paul Rudd featured in a hilarious PSA to urge people, mainly young Americans to wear masks in America and well, it has now become a rage of sorts. Rudd cosplayed as a 'young person' and his millennial lingo in the video has been driving netizens crazy. Dressed in a yellow sweatshirt with headphones around his neck and cap, Rudd mouths words like, "So fam, let’s real talk: Masks, they're totally beast.”Ant-Man 3 Casts Lovecraft Country Actor Jonathan Majors in a Lead Role.

The video begins with Rudd introducing himself as “actor and certified young person”. The video aims at using millennial slang and urging young people in America to wear masks. In the PSA, we see Rudd dropping phrases like "fam, let's real talk" “You're so my bae" and at one point even has him calling Billie Eilish who reveals that she's definitely wearing a mask. The actor's PSA has been going viral and netizens truly can't get over the talent that Rudd is. Here's a look at what netizens had to say. Paul Rudd: I Have Always Enjoyed Humour to Tell a Very Dramatic Story.

Watch the Full PSA Here:

Can We All Just Listen To This Young Person?

Is There Anything Paul Rudd Can't Do?

Ok I might loose a few friends saying this but #PaulRudd rocks. He is 2 years older then me so I must be a #Millennial too! #JustWearAFingMask 😂 https://t.co/926ylEU9oJ — Ian Pavlik (@Ian_Pavlik) September 16, 2020

We Gotta "Yeet" This Virus!

“We’ve gotta Yeet this virus.” - 26 yr old #PaulRudd https://t.co/9MMf5bnsqI — Crystal | BLM (@crystalbradwin) September 16, 2020

The Amazing Gift That Paul Rudd Is!

#PaulRudd The gift that honestly just keeps on giving and giving and giving And giving https://t.co/yrnloHQAjy — Gemma Perkins (@gemperkins) September 16, 2020

Need Another Reason to Love Paul Rudd?

As if I needed another reason to love #PaulRudd. #COVID19 Certified Young Person Paul Rudd Wants You To Wear A Mask https://t.co/zv3Ir2n2wF pic.twitter.com/7jqyg11HvZ — Sapna 😷 Kudchadkar, MD, PhD (@SapnaKmd) September 16, 2020

Wear a Mask - Take Paul Rudd's 'Save a Grandma Challenge'

Paul Rudd is National Treasure:

Well, if the number of COVID-19 deaths and every other WHO guideline hasn't scared you and made you cautious about the virus, looks like Paul Rudd's 'certified young person' is the only one who can convince you to wear a mask. Truly, hats off to Paul Rudd for urging people to wear masks in such a fun way!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).