Pelicans Return in Hundreds to Australia’s Barwon River After Rainfall (Watch Video)

Pelicans (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Australia finally heaved a sigh of relief with the arrival of rains. Hundreds of pelicans were seen congregating on the Barwon River in Brewarrina on March 6 as rain brought new life to the river. Years of drought had dried up the Barwon River until today and it is rain that stirred up nature's beauty yet again. Brewarrina recorded 41 mm rainfall on March 5 and another 16 mm on March 6. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 36 months between March 107 and February 2020 was the driest period on record for the Murray-Darling Basin which the Barwon River is a part of. Video of Flamingos Feeding Their Young One Will Leave You Amazed At Nature's Ways.

Although rain from ex-cyclone Esther has drought relief to drought-hit regions across western New South Wales. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the region has received less than 50 percent of the average rainfall between August 2019 to March 2020. It is a sight to watch these birds crowd the river. They make beautiful scenery as they fly over the river in the backdrop of the trees.

Hundreds of Pelicans Grace Australia's Barwon River:

Pelicans are water birds that make up the family Pelecanidae. They are known for their long beak and large throat pouch using which they catch prey and drain water before swallowing them. Pelicans are a group evolved from marine ancestors, but six of the seven species including the Australian pelicans spend the most time on rivers, lakes, inland seas and coastal waters. Male Australian pelicans can weigh in excess of 10 kg, but 8 kg is usually their upper weight. They mainly eat fish, and they nest colonially.