The pandemic situation shifted learning online. But even as some adjust to the methods of virtual learning, there have been some terrible mishaps as well. A pervert professor in Florida was apparently watching an unsuitable sexually explicit video during conducting an online class. The shocking incident took place in South Broward High in Hollywood. Students have claimed that their teacher was watching a porn video while the class was going on. Investigations have been launched to seek more details about this pervert professor Michael Braeseke. A professor in India had also shared a porn video during online classes back in June.

As per a report by Sun-Sentinel, Braeseke was taking a virtual class on Global Perspectives & Research, but was far from interested to teach. As per videos circulated on Twitter by students and former students, the professor is seen watching something and although his expressions are not clear, the sound is of a woman screaming in ecstasy. A former student Elijah Ruby took to Twitter to share the video and question how could the professor watch pornography in class. He also added that this man has been known to make inappropriate advances toward students in the past. Something similar was recorded from University of Toronto a couple of years ago, when professor played hardcore porn in class.

Check The Video of Professor Watching Porn in Class:

South Broward high school teacher Mr Micheal Braseke watches pornography in class. This teacher is a known pervert who has made inappropriate advances toward students in the past. @SBHSPrincipal How can you let this happen ? pic.twitter.com/gNoly72xcu — elijah ruby (@elijahruby3) December 14, 2020

Ruby's friend also matched the audio of the clip and searched it. It was from a video on Twitter of a woman apparently having an orgasm while getting a body piercing. The high school professor has promised to look into the matter. XXX Video of Boss Caught Having SEX With His Secretary on a Zoom Meeting After He Accidently Left The Camera On Is Going Viral!

Check The Principal's Reply to This Video:

My student’s welfare is always of the utmost importance & always will be. As a survivor myself, I would never ignore concerns expressed. Social media is not the best medium to address issues of this importance. Please encourage others to email/ call me. They ARE loved & valued! — Principal Brown (@SBHSPrincipal) December 15, 2020

Other school leaders have been informed about the particular teacher's misconduct and the allegations are being looked into. The district’s special investigative unit is looking into the matter. As per the school's statement, professor has not been reassigned yet. He has been working here since two decades now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).