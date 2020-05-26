Woman Wears Face Masks As Bikini Protesting Outside Trader Joe’s Against COVID-19 Lockdown in Los Angeles, Gets Slammed Online (View Pics)

Woman Wears Face Masks As Bikini (Photo Credits: @DaVidaSal4/ Facebook)

The coronavirus lockdown restrictions can get into our nerves, and it is understandable. We are confined to indoors for quite a few months, and limiting our outdoor activities, the ‘new normal’ has taken a significant toll on our mental health. But we do not have much choice. Many are protesting against the lockdown; some even came to the streets in the previous month like the ‘Operation Gridlock’ protest in Colorado against the stay-at-home order. However, this woman took her anti-lockdown protest to a whole new level, and netizens don’t seem to be impressed! An artist, she wore face masks as bikini, protesting outside Trader Joe’s against the COVID-19 lockdown in Los Angeles. As the pictures of her wearing face masks as bikini went viral, people online slammed her, calling her act as ‘illogical.’ Healthcare Workers Block Motorists Participating in ‘Operation Gridlock’ Protest Against Coronavirus Stay-at-Home Order in Colorado, See Pics and Videos.

DaVida Sal, posted pictures of herself wearing masks as underwear, as well as over her eyes, shoulders and even ankles, but not her mouth. Posing with a cart full of grocers and holding essential items like toilet paper, she posted outside of a Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles. The activist in her viral post questions the coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Trikini, a Bikini With Matching Face Mask Is a Big Hit! Italian Designer, Tiziana Scaramuzzo Introduces New Fashion Trend.

“The New AbNormal, Abnormal Becoming the New Normal. She blindly obeyed. My new #artivism since last time I was behind the camera with my super Artivist siSTAR twin Julianne. If the MASKS work, WHY the 6 feet? If the 6 feet works, WHY the Masks? If BOTH work, WHY the LOCKDOWN? Please share your thoughts about the meaning of these images, what are they representing for you. We would like to hear from all of you. Now more than ever we must express ourselves with the brilliance we were created to be,” reads her caption. Memorial Day 2020 Packed Pool Party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri Defy Social Distancing Rules, Netizens Aren’t Impressed.

View Pic:

Her post quickly went viral. While some supported her, agreeing with her arguments related to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, others slammed her. “As a healthcare worker whom is rationed one mask until it falls apart. I’m p**sed off you wasted so many for your ‘statement.’ You refuse to wear a mask so instead you wore an obscene amount so that you could take them away from people who may absolutely need them? Wow, powerful stuff,” a Facebook user commented. “People where I live are dying,” wrote another user. “Protecting the most vulnerable people in our population is the right thing to do. Wearing a mask is not difficult,” she added.

The United States of America has been significantly affected by the pandemic. There are more than 1.7 million identified cases of COVID-19 with the death toll nearing to 100,000.