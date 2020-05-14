Trikini, a Bikini With Matching Face Mask Is a Big Hit! Italian Designer, Tiziana Scaramuzzo Introduces New Fashion Trend

Trikini Is the New Bikini With Matching Face Mask (Photo Credits: elexia_beachwear/ Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on us. Life is not the same, as it was, nearly three months ago. Many countries which are severely hit by the deadly virus are under lockdown, with non-essential services being shut. At this moment, we do not know as to when the life will be back to normal, but one thing is certain, face masks will be important clothing, whenever we style an outfit and step out. Hence, many people are coming up with ‘non-basic’ face masks. Among the many people who have had successful offbeat mask making ideas, Trikini by an Italian designer seems to be the winner. A trikini is a new bikini with a matching face mask. Tiziana Scaramuzzo, the owner of Elexa Beachwear in Senigallia, central Italy, came up with this mind-blowing idea. If you have not come across trikini, in this article, we will give you the brief as to why it is going to be the next big beach wears. Icelandic Artist Ýrúrarí Knits Scary Face Masks With Tongues Sticking Out to Ensure Social Distancing During Pandemic.

What is Trikini?

To those who are wondering, what is a trikini, let us explain you. A trikini is a bikini, with a matching face mask. Since the face mask goes with the bikini pattern, it makes the outfit, part of the set. Hence, it is named as trikini.

Trikini is the New Bikini!

This now famous and successful design was created reportedly as a joke by the Italian designer, Tiziana Scaramuzzo. She began producing the pandemic-proof beachwear to keep spirits up at home after the Italian government announced a restriction on movement due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Italian designer is the owner of Elexa Beachwear in Senigallia. The lockdown hit her business hard after suppliers told her that they would be closing in spring, which led to her being unable to make bikinis for peak season. Despite the challenges, she continued making masks with patterns on them—to cheer the mood at home. Ashlyn So, 12-Year-Old Fashion Designer Makes Stylish Masks for Frontline Health Workers.

Scaramuzzo reportedly posted images of her daughters wearing the creations on Facebook, and the Trikini went viral. On social media sites, Scaramuzzo’s designs are lauded. She now has requests flooding into the store. People just love her trikini idea.

It is So Cool!

A Trikini!

The trikini could not have been timed better. France has eased the lockdown restrictions. People in Italy and other cities in the nation are allowed to go out. Since, safety continues to be a significant protocol, Scaramuzzo’s safety-focused beachwear is so well suited during this time.