There aren’t anything girls cannot do. With every passing day, they only surprise us with their mind-blowing skills; not many of us have. It just shows how strong young girls and women are and they are capable of doing many things, that some of us cannot even imagine. Especially, the younger ones, who with their passion, intelligence and strength, is already ruling the world. A few days ago, a 15-year-old Indian-American girl, Gitanjali Rao became the first-ever TIME ‘Kid of the Year,’ for her astonishing work using technology to tackle social issues, including cyberbullying. Now another young girl from Canada is blowing our minds with her strength. Seven-year-old, Rory Van Ulft from Ottowa, Canada becomes the ‘Strongest Girl in the World,’ as she is garnering attention online for her staggering strength levels. Pictures and videos of the schoolgirl lifting weights of up to 80 kg have gone viral on the internet.

Only four foot tall, Rory reportedly began weightlifting after she turned five-years-old. She was recently crowned USA weightlifting under-11 and under-132s Youth National Champion in the 30kg weight class. The 7-year-old is the youngest US youth national champion in history and is the best pound-for-pound under-11s lifter in the US. Rory can deadlift 80kg, snatch 32kg and clean and jerk 42kg like a seasoned lifter. If that is not impressive enough to you, the little girl can also squat 61kg. Sari, Not Sorry! Somersault, Backflip, Hula Hoop & More, These Indian Women Showcase Their Gymnastic Skills in Sarees.

Her father, Cavan van Ulft reported that Rory is the strongest seven-year-old in the world and also probably the strongest seven-year-old girl or boy who has ever lived. Her Instagram page, run by her parents has videos and photos of the little girl, lifting heavyweight.

The schoolgirl trains nine hours per week for gymnastic and four hours per week on weightlifting. She says, she “clears her mind and does it.” The seven-year-old even wears temporary tattoos for her shows.

Rory’s father explained in reports that her training is done in an incredibly safe environment. She has knowledgeable coaches in both weightlifting and gymnastics. She has both a family doctor and sports medicine paediatrician taking care of her health. Way too talented and strong for a seven-year-old! You go, girl!

