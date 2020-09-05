An Instagram Influencer London Goheen has been grabbing headlines for using OnlyFans which is considered to be a XXX social media platform to charge $9.99 for monthly pregnancy updates and baby bump pics. OnlyFans is an X-rated platform popular among sex workers, XXX influencers and celebs mainly used to share nude pics, naked videos, XXX videos with fans. However, Goheen has been charging $9.99 for the per month subscription of her baby bump pics and her pregnancy updates. She told The Daily Mail Australia that she has been using OnlyFans to "escape the hostility" she has been facing on Instagram.

Amid a situation where OnlyFans has capped its payment options after Pornhub director, Bella Thorne raked millions within the first week of her controversial debut on OnlyFans, the 22-year-old pregnant model and Instagram influencer is charging $9.99 for the OnlyFans subscription to share pictures of her baby bump. Goheen, announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday and has made four updates about the pregnancy on OnlyFans. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

Goheen told The Daily Mail Australia: "I have chosen to show detailed parts of my pregnancy on that platform because I've had to experience harassment and bullying for the last two years over my relationship with Reece". Amid the debate over why this platform popularised by XXX sex workers must not be misused by famous influencers, Goheen's decision to join OnlyFans is garnering criticism. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

A little background about the XXX OnlyFans: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

