After banning 59 Chinese apps like TikTok and UC Browser, the Indian government banned 47 more apps on July 27, 2020. The list of banned apps includes cloned versions of earlier-banned apps such as TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, etc. The move came in after the authorities decided to scrutinise about 250 apps for national security and user privacy. In case of any violations, the applications will be banned. Media reports state that the list includes popular online gaming platform, PUBG. Gamers are praying that it is not true and just like the last time, this time too, PUBG escapes the list of banned apps. To calm themselves, desi Twitterati flood the internet timeline with funny memes and jokes. PUBG players are keeping their fingers crossed, in the hope that the application is spared and the memes accurately express their situation right now.

The battle royale format game, PUBG has become more like an addiction, especially for teenagers in the country. Again, some play on a professional level as well, considering the popularity of the Chinese app in the nation. Parents were often reported complaining about their kids glued to the online game. Now that there is a threat on the app, likely to be banned, gamers have flooded their Twitter timeline, hoping that PUBG escapes from the list. #PUGBBan is trending on the microblogging platform, ever since the government announced they are scrutinising more apps online.

The funny memes and jokes accurately describe the PUBG players’ situation right now. They are scared, desperately hoping that the online gaming platform remains. From expressing what parents must be feeling right now to displaying the exact emotions of the gamers, PUBG fans flood Twitter timeline with hilarious reactions.

Check Tweets Here:

On every where flowing the news PUBG banned in india by government PUBG bhakt's right now#pubgban 🙂🙂😁😁 pic.twitter.com/aI9d7iRDWH — Shuhham Kaushik (@sniper_kaushik) July 27, 2020

LOL

Celebration Already?

Nail-Biting Moment For Gamers!

Hahaha

Indian Parents Be Like!

Girlfriends Are Happy Too?

#pubgban Indian government thinking to ban pubg soon. Meanwhile gf's: pic.twitter.com/XOgvfehOH6 — Rittik 🔥🇮🇳 (@Rittik1008) July 28, 2020

Poor Gamers!

#pubgban When pubg was the only thing that kept you entertained during the Lockdown and now Government is planning to ban that too pic.twitter.com/dzSmlmtxuv — Shivangi (@memekayanat) July 28, 2020

PUBG is one of the most popular smartphone mobile gamers in India, and the application reportedly boasts over 175 million downloads. Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent holds a considerable amount of share in the popular game, which has been developed by a South Korean video game company called Bluehole. Including PUBG, there are several other apps on the radar owing to security concerns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).