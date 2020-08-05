Pics and video of Ram Lalla idol, Ram mandir's architect plan and Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya are going viral just ahead of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan that is moments away from the time we write this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' aka the holy inaugural ceremony for Ram Mandir at the site later today. He will be joined by other leaders, officials from various organisations, persons holding constitutional posts and people of the Sant Samaj. That is not it, devotees and followers from all over the country cannot contain their happiness. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Today, Ayodhya Gears Up For Witnessing History at Hands of PM Narendra Modi.

Social media is flooded with best wishes and Ram Lalla idol video and pictures. While coronavirus pandemic may have made it difficult for people to gather for the watching the bhumi pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, netizens are supremely happy and are expressing their feelings on social media. PM Modi has already reached the place to do the honours in the event would be attended by PM Modi and 175 other guests he will be performing a 'pooja' at Hanumangarhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple. Meanwhile, you might want to check out some of the pictures and video of Ram Lalla idol from Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya :

#WATCH The idol of 'Ram Lalla' at the Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' for #RamTemple at the site later today. pic.twitter.com/eL29b500Mx — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

PM Narendra Modi Offering Prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of RamTemple

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in #Ayodhya ahead of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of #RamTemple pic.twitter.com/yq2XsUlGKo — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Ram Mandir Pic

Ayodhya

Architecture pics of Ram Mandir

Today will be written in golden letters in history. The dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true with the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple.Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all of u. Jai Shree Ram 🙏 #RamMandir #JaiShreeRam #पधारो_राम_अयोध्या_धाम #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/JIbJryLGgt — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC ❤️ (@SidShukla_1) August 5, 2020

PM Narendra Modi has been accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath for the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan that you can watch here Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live News Updates From Ayodhya. PM Modi will perform 'pooja' at Hanumangarhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple. Moreover, if you are looking ways to celebrate the day on social media you can share these Sri ram images, Shri ram images HD, Shree ram images HD, god ram images, Bhagwan ram images, computer ram images, Shree ram images 3D, ram Ji, Bhagwan Ram Ji in Ramayan Pic, Ram Ji HD, Ram Ji, Ram Ji photo, Shri Ram, Lord ram Ji.

