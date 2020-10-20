The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is on, and there are so many moments that the cricket series have given us. But so far, the girl biting her nails during an intensifying Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians game has got, a lot more attention. She is a social media sensation now. Post the match, everyone is talking about her, and there are so many memes and jokes surfacing on the internet. The girl identified as Riana Lalwani has all eyes on her. She recently shared a meme on herself, which shows she is quite aware of her virality. We are all smitten at the girl who made waves during the MI vs KXIP super over and the viral meme that she shared on her Instagram story, proves her increasing popularity on the internet.

Match 35 of IPL 2020 had everything a fan could ask for. It was a nail-biting game, for sure! Fans were losing their mind in the super over to determine the winner. Despite the game being played without spectators, there were a few lucky fans who could enjoy the match, live at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the game at the crucial juncture with KXIP needing two wins from one ball, the cameraperson panned to the stands and caught a glimpse of a spectator, to capture the emotions. Twitter was abuzz.

There are so many memes on social media. In fact, Riana’s picture got so much attention, that there are Instagram accounts with her name. Something quite similar that happened with Deepika Ghose last year, the famous RCB girl. Riana is quite aware of her social media popularity. She took to Instagram to share a meme that involved her virality.

Here's the Screenshot of the Meme:

Riana Lalwani Funny Meme (Photo Credits: rianalalwani/ Instagram)

As we said, this is not the first that fangirls in the cricket stadium have gone viral. Well, cricket surely gives us more than only nail-biting games. While Riana enjoys her popularity on social media, the next match on IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held today, October 20 between KXIP and DC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).