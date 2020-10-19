Indian Premier League is one of the most exciting cricketing competitions around the world but what happened on Sunday between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was unseen on a cricketing field before. Both teams needed not one but two super overs to separate them on the night as the bottom-placed KXIP got the better of early title favourites MI in dramatic fashion, which has left several fans and cricketers stunned and praising the unpredictability of the game. Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match Greatest T20 Game Ever!

Mumbai Indians set up a target of 177 runs on the board courtesy of yet another Quinton de Kock half-century and some brilliant power-hitting by Kieron Pollard. KXIP couldn’t get over the line but matched MI's score thanks to their skipper KL Rahul scoring big one again. And despite the chaotic 40 overs, the major drama was yet to unfold. Chris Gayle Leads KXIP to a Stunning Win in Second Super Over Against Mumbai Indians in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians couldn’t chase down six runs in the first super-over as Quinton de Kock was run out on the last ball which led the game into yet another one over eliminator for the first time in IPL history. MI set a target of 12 runs which was easily chased down by Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal, to give their third win in the competition.

Several cricketers and fans were left stunned with what they had just seen on a cricketing field and appreciated the quality of the cricket which was on display. Here are some of the reactions.

Great game ever.. thank you both the teams @lionsdenkxip @mipaltan for such a brilliant game.. BAAP of all the games @IPL it can’t get better thn this .. ufff finally it’s over.. Well done 👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 18, 2020

Don’t know how but I don’t know any other T20 tournament that has half the drama of the #IPL2020 !!!! Without doubt it’s the best cricketing spectacle consistently year after year ... Apart from Test Cricket ... 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 18, 2020

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

The worst mistake of mine in 2020 is i slept early last night A match to shape your nails🙏#MIvsKXIP #IPL2020 — SAURAV JHA (@Sauravjha27) October 19, 2020

What a lovely match!🔥 This match made up for all the thrill we've missed due to lockdown..😍#KXIPvsMI #IPL2020 — Anasuya Chakraborty (@TheTwinedChurro) October 19, 2020

Kings XI Punjab’s second win on the bounce, means they have moved out of the bottom spot and climbed to sixth in the team standings level on points with fifth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. A playoff berth is still far away however, KXIP still have an outside chance to qualify but will need to continue this winning run till the end.

