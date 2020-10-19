IPL viewers were on the edge of their seats as they watched the MI vs KXIP match on their TV screens. In Sunday's, October 18th match, Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in the second super over and fans were losing their mind over the unpredictability of the game. But while you watched this nail-biting match from your homes, a superfan was lucky enough to witness it live from the Dubai International Stadium. And now this girl has all eyes on her, thanks to one picture by the cameraman. MI vs KXIP, IPL match viewer Riana Lalwani's nail-biting photo from the stadium is garnering a lot of attention on social media.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most exciting cricketing competitions which fans follow dedicatedly across the globe. However, this time around fans including die-hard cricket lovers from India have to be content with watching it via telecast or streaming from their homes amid pandemic. In fact, the ongoing edition, IPL 2020 got shifted to UAE due to the pandemic. So watching the game live from stadiums, this time, remains a dream for many. The epic clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the game was SPECIAL, to say the least. It saw the historic two super overs in one game, along with some scintillating yorkers, stupendous striking and jaw-dropping saves which made it one of the greatest T20 tournament. And Riana Lalwani was one of the lucky spectators who saw it all live on-field! Imagine, you being there instead?

Here's The Pic:

#MIvsKXIP Reason number 99 to watch IPL pic.twitter.com/OQcVbjxeAM — Digvijay Singh Devda (@digvijay_1177) October 18, 2020

Another One

The picture has garnered so much attention that there are Instagram accounts with Riana's name as well. Something similar happened with Deepika Ghose last year who was called the RCB girl. Following the popularity, she had got a verified mark on the platform! But given the details of yesterday's match and the nail-biting game, you'd right now be jealous of her luck to watch it all live while you sat stuck to your TV/laptop or phone screens.

