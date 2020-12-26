This year, due to spending most of the time at home, people bought more of rolling paper and condoms. Interestingly, more condoms were purchased during the day than at night. According to the delivery trend report released by the Danjo app, this data has been given. Condom orders more during the day than at night. According to the report, three times more condoms were ordered through the Danjo app on an average day than at night. Hyderabad saw six times increase, Chennai five times and Jaipur four times. Apart from this, orders were placed three times a day in Mumbai and Bangalore. 22 times increase in rolling paper order. At the same time, Bangalore ordered 22 times more rolling paper app than Chennai. Rolling paper is a type of paper used to make cigarettes. On the other hand, if you talk about family planning products, Bangalore, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Delhi have the highest number of contraceptive ipil medicines ordered. While the highest pregnancy kits in Jaipur were ordered through the app.

different wellness merchandise, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Delhi topped in orders of emergency contraceptive iPill, whereas Jaipur recorded essentially the most variety of orders for being pregnant take a look at kits. Chicken biryani became everyone's choice and was loved more than ever. This app was also used fiercely in ordering food. Chicken-biryani became the most ordered food in Bangalore. Whereas Dal Khichdi was more preferred in Mumbai. Idli in Chennai and Aloo Tikki Burger in Gurugram were more ordered. Tea and coffee were ordered many times as people gave the little tapri visit a break during the lockdown. Maggi was preferred over at Pune in Mumbai and coffee was preferred over tea in Delhi, Chennai and Jaipur. Apart from this, milk was ordered in Pune and Hyderabad in large numbers.

Earlier this year, according to Reckitt Benckiser, owner of Durex condoms, people are having less sex because of the coronavirus crisis. The condom sales had fallen in most markets, said Laxman Narasimhan. He also said that couples were being less intimate. "Intimate occasions are going down and that is a manifestation of anxiety," he said to BBC. Mr Narasimhan revealed that people from Italy and the UK are having less sex, in particular.

