Sari—it is not effortless, as it appears to be for many women. But women in India swear by the traditional look that surpasses all the other clothing pieces. While some of them may still struggle in managing that perfect saree drapes, there are others who are somersaulting in saris! You don’t agree with us? Well, a viral video of a woman doing flips with ease might change your thought! The woman identified as Mili Sarkar, an International Yoga Gold Medalist, has awed the netizens with her awesome gymnastic skills and her latest video has gone viral on the internet. If you haven’t watched the video yet, you are missing big time in the world of social media and its sensations!

This is not the first time, when women have amazed us with their talents and of course, pulling off unimaginable skills while wearing a saree. Just in September this year, a hoop dance from Delhi went viral insanely after she gracefully danced in a hoop wearing a saree and sneakers to a Bollywood song. The video gathered massive response and even inspired others to dance in a hoop wearing sarees. National Gold Medalist Gymnast Parul Arora’s clip doing a stunning front flip in the traditional attire went viral too. In June this year, a woman’s slow-motion video captured just how comfortably she does the flip jump in the air, while draping a saree as she owns it.

Just like all these women and many who are ruling the world with their unique skills, Mili Sarkar too surprised her Instagram followers when she did a series of flips wearing a saree. The video went so viral that it even surfaced on other social media platforms like Twitter. You can’t miss watching her talent!

Watch Mili Sarkar Performing Somersaults!

The Video Went Viral:

Women can do everything that men can and they even do it better. They also can do many things that men cannot. Meet Mili Sarkar, the woman whose backflip in a saree is breaking the Internet. She’s a Powerhouse of Talent! #womenempowerment #WomensRights pic.twitter.com/pNyeBloOCh — Aakash Ranison (@aakashranison) November 30, 2020

Isn’t she amazing? Her video is now in line with other moments that went viral this year, showing women wearing saree and performing gymnastics in the most awesome manner. You go girls!

