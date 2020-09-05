Sometimes there is more than what meets the eye, more so when you are scrolling on Twitter. Because of the dimension of cropping images on Twitter, you cannot really understand the full picture, unless you open the tweet completely. And it has resulted in a hilarious gaffe when a brand Lotus The Label showed off their new collection of satin-lined hoodies. Because of the image crop dimensions, only the hoods of the jackets were seen which ended up looking like fancy condoms! Twitterati could not unsee the resemblance and have given out funny reactions wanting to clean their mind. A Thread of Tits Going Viral on Twitter is a Treat For Your Eyes, But 'Dirty Minds' Can't Keep Calm; Check Out These Funny Reactions.

It happened when someone user tweeted asking for Black owned businesses to show what they have got for the Hoodie season. Lotus the label put up pictures of their satin-lined hoodies but thanks to the image dimensions the jackets were not completely seen. And the thumbnails of these hoodies looked like condoms! Netizens spotted the resemblance almost immediately and gave funny reactions when they realised those are hoodies. The tweet about these satin-lined hoodies is now going viral with these funny reactions. Girl’s Sarcastic Tweet Calling Condom Packets As Maggi Masala Is Going Viral, Check Funny Responses.

Check The Tweet of Satin-Lined Hoodies:

What do you see? They clearly don't give you the complete picture. With over 38,000 likes and close to 8,000 retweets, it has got a lot more funny reactions. Check some below:

Saw a Different Thing

I saw a different thing 😭😭😭 — #Foodpapi (@_OGNEXTDOOR_) September 4, 2020

Lord Clean my Mind

Thought these were colored condoms before opening d pictures 🤦🏿... need to wash my mind with Klin — 🦁 ™️ (@ambitiousENT_) September 4, 2020

Need Mind Sanitiser

Fancy Condoms

i thought these were fancy condoms at first https://t.co/DmHOA4Av71 — jo$ho (@kuyajosho) September 3, 2020

Not Condoms?

An Unfortunate Crop

Dirty Minds

Our dirty minds 🙂 https://t.co/zbNneLdm5e — Afshan Tayyab (@QueenAfshan) September 4, 2020

Most people mistook the images for fancy condoms. But neverthless, people wanted to get their hands on these hoodies too. Well, they sure look comfy, unless you have not gotten to open the full image.

