A Thread of Tits Going Viral on Twitter is a Treat For Your Eyes, But 'Dirty Minds' Can't Keep Calm; Check Out These Funny Reactions

What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you read/hear the word "tits"? You would think of boobs and breasts and we don't blame you too. Tits have been associated with a woman's mammary glands from a long time. But a Twitter user decided to play on the same word and troll all his followers, by posting a "thread of tits." But in this case, he referred to birds named tit. The tits are small birds which occur mainly in the Northern Hemisphere and Africa. The user posted a few pictures of these birds and it has gone viral. And people have given some funniest reactions on these 'tit pics.' Twitter Creep Asks Woman to 'Send Pic in Bra'! Her Savage Reply To The Pervert Is Blowing Minds on Social Media.

Twitter user @usam_a posted a picture of tit birds calling it a "thread of tits." In a way, he trolled all users who would have expected pictures of boobs but got treated to these small birds and their varieties. His idea has however been much loved as the tweets have gone viral, getting over 2.5 lakh likes and over a lakh retweets. And after his tweets got such an overwhelming response, he asked everyone to wash their hands regularly, stay safe and eat plant-based food.

Check Viral Twitter Thread on Tits:

A thread of tits — usama (@usam_a) March 28, 2020

A Great Tit!

Japanese Tit

Tit With a Red Head

The read headed Tit pic.twitter.com/PIERUzjA1a — usama (@usam_a) March 28, 2020

Green Backed Tit Bird

The green backed Tit pic.twitter.com/EzbN1ADVhf — usama (@usam_a) March 28, 2020

Bearded Tit

Here's His Message for Everyone:

THREE things y'all 1- Please wash your hands constantly. 2- Stay at home!!! 3- Eat plant based — usama (@usam_a) March 29, 2020

Soon after the thread went viral, people had some funny reactions too.

Bouncing Tits!

Hahaha

Such a Disappointing Thread

I’ve never been this disappointed in a thread — آلاء (@theunworldly) March 28, 2020

Had us in the First Half?

Clearly, most users were disappointed with these tits! But this is a smart idea, must say to get the attention of a lot of people. The user also cleverly put across his point of asking people to stay safe amid the coronavirus scare everywhere. In tough times like these, such tweets keep the funny side alive.