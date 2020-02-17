Snake Sex: Mating Season of Serpents Prompts Closure of Florida Park

Florida public park shuts down due to snakes mating (Photo Credits: City of Lakeland Parks & Recreation, City of Lakeland, FL - Government Facebook)

A Florida public park has partially been shut down for visitors as a large group of snakes are mating. Lakeland Parks and Recreation Department received quite some reports about snake sightings at Lake Hollingsworth. The city's Public Works Department investigated and found out that it was their mating season. And in order to protect the snakes and the public, the Parks and Recreation Department took to social media conveying the message. They have put up caution tape around the area where the snakes were congregating. Snake Swallowed an AK-47? Creepy Photo of Giant Reptile is Going Crazy Viral on Social Media And Netizens Are Questioning Whether Its Fake or Real!

A Facebook post from the city government reads, "Relax. Keep calm. The snakes at the lake are not venomous! We wanted to clarify some rumours that have been going around over the last day or so about the snakes at Lake Hollingsworth near the roundabout, which were mistakenly thought to be venomous." Talking about the snakes, the post states, "Florida water snakes are a native species and as their name implies, aquatic environments are their habitat."

Here is the Facebook Post:

Officials said that the snakes are "generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them." The post adds, "They are generally found resting in tree limbs over water or basking on shorelines. They are an important part of the ecosystem and should not be disturbed." They said that the gathering is an annual occurrence and after mating, the snakes are expected to go their separate ways. Lakeland is located in central Florida, between Tampa and Orlando. They end the post saying, "We appreciate your help in dispelling any further rumours regarding these particular SNAKES ON A LAKE."