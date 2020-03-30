Social Distancing Awareness: McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Other Brands Tweak Their Logos Encouraging People to Adopt the Practise Amid COVID-19 Crisis

McDonald's and Coca-Cola Logos Separated (Photo Credits: Facebook/ Twitter)

Coronavirus has gripped nations across the world. The number of cases continues to grow. With no immediate cure available, healthcare officials are recommending social distance in a hope to flatten the curve. Soon, the term became popular. Social distancing means standing 6-feet apart from others in an effort to lower the risk of contracting the illness. Countries which are severely hit by the deadly virus are under lockdown. To promote social distancing, brands have also come together to stem the COVID-19 spread. McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Audi and a few other companies have recently tweaked their logos to encourage social distancing among people, urging followers to adopt the practice. What Is Social Distancing? Google Searches Spike at an All-Time High, Here’s Everything You Should Know About This Term Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

McDonald's

A Facebook page for the fast-food chain in Brazil shared an image of the Golden Arches split up.

Audi

Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together. As a global company and a global community, our highest priority is to identify any opportunities to #FlattenTheCurve. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/uwsW2JbhEu — Audi (@Audi) March 20, 2020

The automaker tweaked its logo. In a short video, the company’s four rings are seen separated with the tagline, “Keep Distance, Stay Together.” The brand tweeted the clip with the caption, “Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together.”

Coca-Cola

The beverage maker reportedly is running a billboard in New York’s Times Square, showing each letter in the Coca-Cola logo, separated. “Staying apart is the best way to stay connected,” reads at the bottom. From Getting a Date Via Drone to Sending Pet Dog to Buy Things, Here's How People are Maintaining Social Distance Creatively During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen too tweaked its logo. The automaker’s iconic “V” and “W” are separated to promote social distancing. “We are Volkswagen and in order to overcome it, we need to keep our distance,” reads a portion of the ad.

Chiquita

The popular fruit company removed the iconic representative Miss Chiquita from their logo. "I'm already home," reads a caption of the updated logo on Instagram.

This is how brands and companies are urging people to adopt the practice of social distancing. The number of coronavirus cases is 7,24,201 worldwide, with more than 34,000 deaths. There is currently no vaccine available to prevent COVID-19. Hence, staying at home, maintaining social distance and staying hygienic is the only way to protect from contracting the disease.