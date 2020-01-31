Swag Walk is the New TikTok Trend: Watch Viral Videos of Girls Striding in Style

Swag Walk challenge on TikTok (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

TikTok is among the most used social media platform these days which has user uploading a wide range of clips. Among all kinds of funny videos, there are several trends that make it more fun for the users. So every few days there is a new trend or a challenge that keeps coming on social media. The latest trend is called as the Swag Walk, which has users striding in style. There are over 306 million views on the #SwagWalk challenge on this app. It seems to be another fun challenge that has gripped TikTok users. The idea is to walk normally and then strut along. There are more girls compared to the boys who have tried this Swag Walk trend. TikTok Girls Are Dancing Their Hearts Out to Voicemails They Received From Exes, Watch Viral Videos.

It doesn't take long to begin a trend. Often it is just one video that gets imitated and it soon grows into a viral trend. The Swag Walk trend seems to be one of those. Users, especially girls are seen trying it out. In this, they walk for a little distance and then make a slow-motion of strutting in style! Although some of the videos do look a little funny, we agree. The video making platform has seen some bizarre challenges in recent times. The cereal challenge was one an unusual food-eating challenge, which saw teens put the breakfast food onto other’s mouth and eat it with a spoon! As Swag Walk starts trending, here are some TikTok videos.

Swag Walk in Saree!

When Your Swag Is Too Much to Handle

Showing Off the Swag Move!

Even The Look's Got Swag!

Size No Bar!

Do you want to give out this challenge a try? Can you show off your swag as you walk by? Then if you are on TikTok, then get going. Others, you can just enjoy the trend as it goes on.