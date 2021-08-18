Sydney, August 18: A woman in Sydney in Australia spotted a three-meter python while she was shopping in a supermarket. The woman found the giant reptile in the herb and spice section of her local store. In a video that was shared on Facebook, the python can be seen poking out from the shelf. As the reptile slithered through the aisle, bottles of condiments and spices came tumbling down. The woman, Helaina Alati was quoted by 7NEWS.com.au saying that she was looking around in the shelves at the Woolies in Glenorie in Sydney when she made the surprising discovery of the python there.

The woman, being a former volunteer snake catcher, caught the snake very calmly and released it into the nearby bush. She said she was glad that it was her who found it or else most people would have freaked out. She said the python was 'super mellow' and not aggressive at all. King Cobra Follows Child Into His House in Vietnam, Spine-Chilling Clip Goes Viral on Social Media (Watch Scary Video).

WATCH: Shopper finds 3-metre python in aisle of supermarket in Sydney

Speaking to the local news agency, the woman said, “I was browsing and turned to my left and he had come out and his face was about 20cm from mine, just looking at me". She further added saying, "It was almost like he was asking me to take him outside". Cannibalism in Snakes: 4-Foot-Long Cobra Rescued After It Swallowed Another 3-Foot-Long Cobra in Odisha’s Balakati Village (See Pics).

The report quoted Woolworths spokesperson confirming that the matter was taken into consideration and was dealt with and the team members cordoned off the area for the safety of customers. The official said that a snake catcher removed the python and released it safely into the bushes shortly after it was spotted in the store.

