You might think people would leave XXX OnlyFans model alone to do their thing BUT that is not happening apparently. Retaliating after being fired for her obscene XXX OnlyFans page, an Indiana teacher claims it was acceptable for her young kids to call her by the same nickname she used on her adults-only account. Yes. Sarah Seales, the XXX OnlyFans model claimed that her students' nickname "Buttercup" was simply a "sweet" term of endearment with no obscene connotation. Sarah Seales was fired on June 27 after it was revealed in a report that she had been posting nude selfies outside of school hours. Seales also used the handle "Buttercup1981" when posting pictures of herself in scant costumes on the XXX OnlyFans website, according to an exposé on the website Real News Michiana. But on Monday, she argued that the name was not derogatory.

"Kids would literally bring me Reese’s Buttercups and I gave them points for it. Cocktails with Dimple and the Beard. If I go to Target and kids see me they will still come up and call me 'Buttercup'", she reevaled to the New York Post. Seales worked for the company in South Bend, Indiana, where she was well-liked by the staff and the pupils. The single mom told the podcast that she was distraught after being terminated by Starbase in the wake of the Real News Michiana article.

OnlyFans Star Sarah Seales(sarahjuree/Instagram)

