Thank You, Farmworkers and Farmers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Appreciates the Saviours, Who Continue to Work to Feed us Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, in The Most Unique Way

If you are able to eat at home while being safe at home from the COVID-19 pandemic, thank a farmer. The selfless beings who work at the farms tirelessly so that you get food on your plate. Especially during the lockdown, these heroes work in the front lines so that you are protected at home and are able to nourish your body. Today Google has dedicated its doodle to the farmers who are helping us survive and brave the pandemic that has recently put our lives upside down. "Thank You: Farmworkers and farmers", the search-engine giant captions its doodle. Thank You Messages & Positive Quotes For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19.

It has become important now more than ever to appreciate and support the farmers and farm workers for the selfless work they do of bringing nourishment to our plates. Google says, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all farm workers and farmers, thank you." Take a look at today's Google Doodle:

Thank You: Farmworkers and farmers Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

However, Indian farmers will need more than just appreciation amid the coronavirus pandemic as some recent reports suggest that a severe shortage of labour because of India's 21-day lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, might hamper the harvesting of winter crops in the world's second-largest producer of staple food grains such as wheat. The three-week lockdown has impacted on the transportation of goods and hence in some parts of the country battles were fed strawberries and broccoli after farmers were struggling to transport and sell in cities in t