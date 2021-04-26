Thank You Coronavirus Helpers! No amount of appreciation will match the level of respect we have for the COVID-19 warriors who have sacrificed their days and nights to serve the patients. The coronavirus epidemic second wave has caused havoc in India. People have been advised to stay indoors, as well as to avoid being asked to leave for unnecessary work. The rate of the outbreak of coronavirus is being tackled with the help of lockdown in India. Even Google has dedicated its doodle to thank doctors and nurses who are risking their lives to treat coronavirus patients. The doodle thanks the doctors and nurses fighting Corona for their service. Doodle has also honored those who are coming forward to help each other to fight the epidemic. Don't Lose Hope! Uplifting Messages, Quotes and Poems To Spread Positivity During the Coronavirus Outbreak.

Thank You: Public health workers and researchers in the scientific community, says today's Google Doodle, creatively made and dedicated to all the important people fighting constantly against COVID-19. "To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you", reads the doodle created by Google. Once again, this year Google thanks coronavirus warriors today through a creative doodle. Meanwhile, you can send these 'Thank You' Cards, Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes on social media. People are coming together to help each other. But in the meantime, there is a section that is working continuously for many hours despite fatigue. At this time, doctors, nurses, other hospital staff, police, scientists, cleanliness workers, delivery workers, etc. are no less than any superhero for the country. All these people have dedicated themselves so that this lockdown can be made successful and the country can be saved from this calamity. All these people stand at the forefront in the war against the coronavirus and are steadily facing this calamity so that the general public can be protected. Stay Strong During Coronavirus Outbreak! Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away.

In such a situation, it is our duty to follow the lockdown and respect their dedication. You can send these messages to Corona Fighters and you can express gratitude by sharing them through social media platforms.

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place — police, firefighters, and members of our armed forces." – Sidney Sheldon

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart." – Zeus in Hercules

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." – Joseph Campbell

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Thank you for being an important part of my story." —Anonymous

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." —JFK

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I will forever remain humble because I know I could have less. I will always be grateful because I know I've had less." —Anonymous

As of today, the number of coronavirus Cases in India are 17,306,300 with 195,116 Deaths and 14,296,640 patients recovered. Coronavirus is affecting communities worldwide and it is important now more than ever to be with each other and provide support. People are coming together to help each other during this difficult time. Today's doodle dedicated to those COVID-19 warriors who are waging war against COVID-19 expresses our support for the coronavirus helpers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).