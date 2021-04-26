Thank You Coronavirus Helpers- a phrase that will never be enough when compared to the level of efforts shown by the warriors, doctors, and other healthcare workers, that have been fighting this deadly infection throughout the country to protect us since the start of 2020. Thank You: Public health workers and researchers in the scientific community, says today's Google Doodle, creatively made and dedicated to all the important people fighting constantly against COVID-19. "To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you", reads the doodle created by Google.

Google always creates special doodles highlighting and spreading awareness about the issues that matter. The main objective is to create awareness among the citizens. Similarly, a special doodle has been created by Google today that salutes the coronavirus warriors who are fighting the deadly disease. Once again, this year Google thanks coronavirus warriors today through a creative doodle, meanwhile you can send these 'Thank You' Cards, Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes on social media. Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Messages & Positive Quotes For COVID-19 Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting Pandemic.

If you look at today's doodle, you will see that Google's logo has a heart on top of it and the letter E has been expressed as a researcher. Then a red heart appears above the letters O and G. This thank you is also for doctors, nurses, delivery staff, farmers, teachers, researchers, sanitation workers, grocery workers, and emergency service employees. The doodle is dedicated to the doctors and nurses who are risking their lives to treat coronavirus patients.

If you wish to thank the coronavirus helpers in words we have your back with HD images, inspirational quotes, messages, and positive posts to express gratitude to coronavirus helpers and healthcare workers. There is no time better than now to go and tell them what they mean to the world.

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." – Joseph Campbell

"Thank you for being an important part of my story." —Anonymous

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." —JFK

"I will forever remain humble because I know I could have less. I will always be grateful because I know I've had less." —Anonymous

Also, netizens take to Twitter to thank the coronavirus heroes like the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers as they serve the people during this difficult time. Take a look at the thank you tweets and wishes:

Thank You!

#GoogleDoodle ‘To All The Coronavirus Helpers, Thank You’, Says Google Doodle As It Reminds Users Of The Frontline Warriors#Frontlinewarriors#StayHomeStaySafe#StayHome pic.twitter.com/PwoS7JmZNc — Shankar Shambhu (@Shankar21061993) April 26, 2021

The Love and Support

Thank you to the helpers” who are making sacrifices to support the COVID-19 coronavirus fight.#helpers @tidelandshealth pic.twitter.com/lLYQWWNoxQ — 𝕽𝕾🕊️🏹🤝 راکیش سنگھ#🌾🚜 (@iam_rakeshsingh) April 25, 2021

Coronavirus Warriors

Google Doodle Says, "Thank You Coronavirus Helpers" "Thank you #coronavirushelpers," said today's Google Doodle in appreciation of the work being done by those in frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.#SaluteCoronaWarriors #GoogleDoodle @shalabhmani @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/RXzkQBethY — Rameshwar Arya 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@iRameshwarArya) April 25, 2021

As of today, the number of coronavirus Cases in India are 17,306,300 with 195,116 Deaths and 14,296,640 patients recovered. Coronavirus is affecting communities worldwide and it is important now more than ever to be with each other and provide support. People are coming together to help each other during this difficult time. Today's doodle dedicated to those COVID-19 warriors who are waging war against COVID-19 expresses our support for the coronavirus helpers.

