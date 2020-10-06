Internet is a fun place to be in. It is not every day that we get to see netizens going ultra-creative to entertain each other. But when they do, the social media users make sure that it becomes a viral trend, sweeping into all your feeds. ‘Break Your Wrist,’ is the latest viral trend on the internet and it sees non-Indians dancing pretending to break their wrist and dancing their heart out to ‘Sadi Gali’ song. Internet is filled with such videos. If you are having a bad day, or looking out for a terrific Tuesday, we suggest you watch these videos of 'firangis' grooving to the tune of desi Bollywood hit song from the movie, Tanu Weds Manu.

The Break Your Wrist Challenge first appeared on TikTok, early this year, but it was distasteful. The viral challenge saw people breaking their wrist, which is then imitated by contorting the hand as though they have had a spasm. The challenge gained a lot of criticism online as people argued it acts negatively towards people with disabilities. Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown? Participate in These Five Viral Challenges That Are Enthralling Social Media Users While Quarantining.

However, the latest challenge involves users to share their short video clips recreating a dance with their own spin. The Break Your Wrist dance trend features a person doing an activity, and they pretend to injure their wrist. It then morphs into dancing with a wrist twist move to the tune of ‘Sadi Gali,’ from the 2011 hit film Tanu Weds Manu. In this article, we bring you a few videos of the Break Your Wrist Challenge, which is also known as Sadi Gali Challenge.

Break Your Wrist Challenge!

Here's Another Video!

Broke Your Wrist While Baking Pizza?

Video Compilation of Sadi Gali Challenge

Aren’t they funny? The trend sure had received a lot of praises and soon found its way to Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites. Many video compilation is also seen on YouTube, just show how non-Indians are grooving to the tune of the desi hit song, Sadi Gali.

