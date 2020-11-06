The American sitcom, The Simpsons, is too controversial. Not only, but it also tickles the funny bones of viewers; the TV show has long been famous for making eerie predictions on events occurring in the real world. It is no longer a hidden fact that the show has a strange knack for predicting the future. After predicting the presidency of Donald Trump in an episode 20 years ago, it appears that Matt Groening’s show had some scenes quite similar from the current election scenario happening in the United States of America. At least, that is what the netizens would like to believe, after a glimpse from the sitcom has gone viral that depicts the US Presidential Election 2020 results map.

Recently, the old episode of the show that predicted Trump’s win as the President of the country went viral amid the elections 2020. Now, a photo from an episode of American sitcom is now going viral on social media, convincing netizens that The Simpsons predicted US Election 2020 as well. The picture shows evil Mr Burns with the electoral map at the background that shows the number of US states won by the Democrats and Republicans.

The viral scene belongs to which episode is not immediately known, but it has an eerie similarity with the current situation in the country. If we look at the latest reports, the election map from The Simpsons, which is similar to the current election scenario. The number of states covered in blue and red is not exactly similar, but quite closely matches the US Presidential Election 2020 results map and netizens are somewhat convinced that The Simpsons knew it, yet again!

Check Tweets:

Quite Similar

The simpsons wild because it’s lowkey similar 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hCftrZE2px — 𝚃𝙾𝙽𝚈✞ (@chuntichino__) November 5, 2020

Netizens Are Convinced!

Im convinced the Simpsons was created by time travelers pic.twitter.com/U4eKFrrVf9 — Ant. (@HateAnt) November 6, 2020

While it does not seem to be any prediction from the show, any scene, which are even slightly similar to the ongoing situation has always caught the eyes. A few weeks ago, during the US Presidential debates, another supposed claim about the show predicting the same went viral, but it turned out to be fake. Meanwhile, the result for the ongoing election in the US is still awaited. As per the latest update, democratic candidate, Joe Biden is leading.

