It is the 19th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks on Twin Towers in New York. And while there are numerous theories that surround these attacks, one them is connected to the popular show The Simpsons. The American animated show has become notorious for "looking into the future". There are more than 10 instances where stuff that was shown in the sitcom has somehow come true or closely resembled events later on. One of the early predictions that has become very popular is the 9/11 attacks. It is said that The Simpsons made a reference of Twin Towers and it did convey a subtle message of 9/11. Now is it completely true or a part of numerous other conspiracy theories that are linked to the terrorist attack, is for you to decide. We give more details into the episode that connects 9/11. The Simpsons Predictions That Can Come True: From Digitalised Big Ben in London to Hover Cars, Here Are 5 Possibilities From the Show That Can Take Place in Near Future.

In the year 1997, the show aired an episode The City of New York vs Homer Simpson in which the family visits New York, but everything seems to be going against Homer. In one of the scenes, Bart Simpsons is seen holding a brochure that reads $9 and there are two towers in the picture. Now users have pointed out that it is a reference for 911. Once you see the 911 figure on it, you cannot unsee it. The episode also had many jokes around the World Trade Center. So when the attacks happened, users pointed out The Simpsons episode. The Simpsons Predicted Wuhan Pool Party? Viral Pics Remind Netizens of Similar Scene From The Animated Show.

Watch the Episode Video Here:

Talking about this eerie similarity Al Jean, one of the show’s original writers In 2010, had called it a strange thing back when everyone pointed out the "prediction." Bill Oakley, an executive producer on the show at the time, was quoted to The New York Observer: "$9 was picked as a comically cheap fare. And I will grant that it’s eerie, given that it’s on the only episode of any series ever that had an entire act of World Trade Centre jokes."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).