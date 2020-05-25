Three Brothers Provoke Black Widow Spider to Bite Them Hoping They Will Turn Into Spider-Men in Chayanta, Hospitalised

Spider Man (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How many of us tried to jerk her our hands in the air hoping he had the magical powers of Peter Parker is Spider-Man? Well, we may have ended our pursuit long back, but three brothers in Chayanta town of Bolivia let a black widow spider bite them hoping they would turn into Spider-Men. The Marvel fans inspired by the movies let the arachnoid bite them, however, things did not go as they planned. The three boys who are now in the southwestern Bolivian department of Potosi aged eight, 10 and 12, came across the spider while watching over their sheep in the village of Chayanta, Bolivia. UK Man Finds Nest of Deadly Brazilian Spiders on a Banana.

Their mother was collecting wood when the incident occurred. According to some reports, the boys provoked the spider by poling it thus making it bite them. But as soon as the spider bit them, they began to suffer severe symptoms including muscle pain, stomach cramps, spasms and an increased heart rate. They were taken to the hospital after their mother found them crying. The boys were immediately rushed to Chayanta health centre where they were treated. Venomous Redback Spider Attacks and Kills a Baby Brown Snake in Adelaide! (Watch Viral Video)

The Head of Epidemiology of the Health Ministry, Virgilio Pietro said the boys were suffering from muscle pains, sweating, fever, and generalised trembling. Black widows are usually not very aggressive but attack humans only if they feel threatened. However, their venom is reported to be 15 times stronger than that of a rattlesnake. They are identified by the coloured, hourglass-shaped mark on their abdomens and in children, it can be fatal.