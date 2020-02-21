TikTok Video of Toddler Dressed As Bholenath Will Lift Up Your Spirits This Mahashivratri

Toddler Dressed As Bholenath (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

It is Mahashivratri today, February 21, 2020. The festivity has only started, and there is already too much going on across the country. Mahashivratri dedicated to Lord Shiva is significantly observed among the Hindus. Since morning ‘Mahashivratri,’ ‘Shivaratri,’ ‘Lord Shiva’ and ‘Mahadev’ is trending on social media along with viral hashtags. The celebrations have taken over the internet. Amid the joyous observation, an adorable TikTok video of a Toddler has surfaced online. The baby, dressed in Lord Shiva’s attire, can be seen dancing to the tune of Kailash Kher’s popular song, "Bam Lahiri.” The video has gone viral and will surely lift your spirit for Mahashivratri 2020 celebrations.

Social media can be counted as one of the blessings, as we are always entertained by something adorable that takes all our blues away. Mahashivratri is the festival to celebrate Lord Shiva and everything he did to protect mother earth and its beings. It is obvious to see devotees flood their Twitter timeline with celebrations associated with Mahashivratri 2020. But nothing could beat this toddler, whom netizens dubbed as ‘Little Bhole Nath,’ as they cannot get enough of his cuteness. Mahashivratri 2020 Wishes and Messages Take Over Twitter: Netizens Exchange Lord Shiva Images and Quotes to Send Greetings of This Auspicious Festival.

Sitting on a tiger printed sheet with his little damru (drum) placed on one side, the toddler raises both his hands and dances to the tune of "Bam Lahiri.” The comment section is filled with ‘aww’ and heart emojis. He is so freaking cute!

Shiva is the most revered God among Gods. Known for his enigmatic persona, Lord Shiva adorns himself with unique attire, each symbols describing majestic meanings. We wish you all a Happy Mahashivratri and may all your hopes and desires come true with Mahadev’s blessings.