Mahashivratri 2020 Wishes and Messages Take Over Twitter: Netizens Exchange Lord Shiva Images and Quotes to Send Greetings of This Auspicious Festival

Shiva HD photos and wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

The festival of Maha Shivaratri (also spelt as Maha Shivratri, Mahashivratri) is being marked today. Known as "the Great Night of Shiva," it is one of the major celebrations among the Hindu community. The day celebrates Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities and destroyer of all evil. Lord Shiva or Mahadev (Lord of the Lords) temples all over are decked up as devotees will throng in great numbers today to offer their worship. As the auspicious day begins, people have also begun sharing their wishes for the festival on social media. Lord Shiva photos, Shivratri messages, quotes and Shiva images are being shared on Twitter and Facebook. #Mahashivratri and #HappyMahashivratri are among the top trends on Twitter this morning. Lord Shiva Wallpapers And Images: Maha Shivratri 2020 HD Pictures, Posters For Free Download And Sharing as WhatsApp DP, Facebook Status, Instagram Story on This Auspicious Day.

Lord Shiva is considered the Supreme Being and is worshipped in varied forms. On this night, devotees stay awake the entire night and offer worship. They chant his prayers and meditate on his ethics. Many people observe a fast on this day too. The celebrations take place in grandeur and one of the ways is to send festive greetings of the day. Shankar Bhagwan photos and wallpapers, Lord Shiva GIFs, Mahashivratri messages are being shared on Twitter to pass on the greetings of this auspicious festival to everyone. On Mahashivratri 2020, people have shared some of the best quotes, images and wishes online. Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Wishes: Mahashivratri Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images And Stickers to Send to Your Loved Ones.

Check Some Twitter Wishes for Mahashivratri 2020:

Blessings of Lord Shiva

May Mahadev Bless You And Your Family

#Mahashivratri blessings to you and your family ! 🙏 May the almighty #LordShiva bless you all with good things and perfect health..😇❤️ #हर_हर_महादेव pic.twitter.com/vdJ78YcJnP — Sidheart❤️ (@StarBoy2432) February 21, 2020

Om Namah Shivay!

Wishing everyone a blessed Shivratri!! Om Namah Shivay🙏🏻#Mahashivratri pic.twitter.com/4megFJllzz — Dilip Solanki (@dsolanki0511) February 21, 2020

Sharing Pictures of Lord Shiva

The observance of Mahashivratri is not only religious but also has a spiritual aspect to it. Mahadev is respected as Adiyogi. He is said to have divine energy which offers purity of mind and soul. It is said that right worship of Lord Shiva on this day brings in good luck comes in one's life. So the observance is quite a significant one. We also wish everyone a Happy Mahashivratri 2020!