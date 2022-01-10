Tintin is an adventurous mystery-solving individual from the comic series by Belgian cartoonist Herge. He is a reporter who travels worldwide with his dog Snowy in The Adventures of Tintin.

Tintin debuted in the comic book in January 1929, and fans are celebrating his 93rd birthday this year. Tintin remains widely famous for his investigative reporting, quick thinking, honesty, and good nature. As we celebrate the birthday of this guy wearing a customary blue sweater, rolled pants and flipped copper hair, here are some fun facts about this iconic reporter. Did You Know Tintin Visited the Moon Long Before Neil Armstrong? 7 Facts About the Iconic Comic Book Reporter Who Taught Us to Dream Big!

Tintin is Popular. Period.

Everyone around the globe is a Tintin fan. Since 1929, more than 230 million copies of TinTin have been sold worldwide. His stories have been translated into more than 70 languages.

No Mention of Age and Surname

Throughout the series, the age and surname of Tintin have never been mentioned. Though in initial copies, a young Tintin was shown and later a slightly mature one, the age and surname haven't been mentioned anywhere as such.

Herge Never Visited Many of Tintin’s Countries

Though the series has a beautiful and detailed explanation of every place visited by Tintin, it is pretty surprising to know that the writer hasn't visited many of the mentioned places even once.

Tintin Explored the Moon Before Neil Armstrong

In his comic Prisoners of the Sun, Tintin explored the moon in 1954, which is fifteen years before Neil Armstrong first landed on the moon.

Tintin Is an All-Men Universe

All the characters depicted in the series are male except the opera singer Bianca Castafiore. All the Tintin's friends and protagonists were male.

Tintin remains a loved character for many around the globe, and therefore in 2011, a movie named The Adventures of Tintin was also made on the comic. But there is always more charm in reading the comics than watching the movie. As you celebrate the 93rd birth anniversary of TinTin, you must know these amazing unknown facts about the character.

