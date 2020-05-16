Happy start to the weekend! But if you are working and need some motivation, let some netizens help you out as the daily dose of positivity in up on Twitter. #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation are among the trending topics on social media, where people are sharing good morning images, wishes, with thoughtful quotes and messages. It is always good to start your day on positive note right? Well, as we move further into the day, we will try and give you updates on the trending topics, funny memes and viral videos.

May 16 marks quiet a few observances. It is the International Day of Light, which is marked by the UN as the potential to foster peace and sustainable development. It is also the International Day of Living Together in Peace. Besides, it is National Dengue Day in India which focuses on spreading awareness about this mosquito-borne disease and ways to prevent it. The famous birthdays marked on May 16 are celebrities like Sonal Chauhan, Vicky Kaushal, Shakti Arora, Megan Fox and singer Janet Jackson. If anything of these events trend online, we will keep you updated on those.

Social media is an interesting place these days since people around the world are in lockdown. We have seen amazing social media challenges, funny trends come up. In addition to them are funny memes and jokes. Through this section we will get you the best of these with viral videos and other trends from around the world. Stay tuned and have a great weekend!