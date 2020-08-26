It's mid-week which leaves people with varying opinions. While some think they are nearing to weekend and others believe they are just two days into the week. And as the debate continues on social media, others are sharing inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtag #WednesdayMotivation and #WednesdayThoughts. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet. Stay tuned with the live blog and be updated with everything happening on social media.

Moreover, August 26 marks various festivals and events across the world. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2020 falls on the day during which Gauri Puja is performed. It also marks Women's Equality Day in the United States. It is to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits the government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. It also marks International Dog Day, a day to celebrate our much-loved canines.

August 26, 2020, marks Mother Teresa's 110th birth anniversary, who dedicated her entire life for the welfare of others. It also marks Radha Ashtami, a Hindu observance commemorating the birth anniversary of Goddess Radhika. The day also marks National Toilet Paper Day. It is also the birthdays of celebrities and popular figures around the world. It is the birthdays of Madhur Bhandarkar, Rubina Dilaik, Neeru Bajwa, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy, Keke Palmer, Macaulay Culkin, James Harden and Jitu Rai. We wish you a Happy Wednesday and a great week ahead. Stay safe and healthy!