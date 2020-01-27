A picture of a little girl peeking into a room to see if her Toy Story toys come alive is going viral. An internet user recreated it into a beautiful painting. Check the tweet here:
Someone posted a photo of their niece peeking into her room after watching toy story to see if her toys come alive and a random person made this. Internet is beautiful pic.twitter.com/84dbsUBcHI— SID 💮 (@ssaig) January 26, 2020
IPL team Mumbai Indians have only won in the odd years. With 2020 being an even year, netizens are making funny memes hoping Mumbai Indians will win in IPL in an even year and bring a change.Check some funny memes here:
Hey Is it possible for @ImRo45's team to win an IPL in even year? Really #GoEvenThisSeason pic.twitter.com/7KZ9QAc3wG— Radhika Tiwari (@Radhika_Tiwari9) January 27, 2020
So its #GoEvenThisSeason@ImRo45 waiting to reach over the IPl trophy it yr intention be kind of that pic.twitter.com/3cf223R6ks— nishant (@nishant1888) January 27, 2020
#GoEvenThisSeason - @ImRo45's dream would not the same rto take on the title pic.twitter.com/YYrFKErrYn— Shri Burinazarwale (@burinazarwale) January 27, 2020
A Twitter user has shared a video of his daughter enjoying a little jig on South Indian prayers. The little one is seen happily dancing along and the video will bring a smile on your face.Check The Video Here:
There are people who sit quietly when a South Indian bramhin is chanting prayers and then there's my daughter 😐 pic.twitter.com/huyuoJAswn— Rohan (@rohansonalkar) January 26, 2020
A very funny clip has been shared online which shows a rescue dog refusing to eat biscuits if they are not dipped in tea.Watch the video here:
Pictures of some greens stuck in Nick Jonas' teeth during his Grammys 2020 performance were shared online. It did not take long for these pictures to go viral with funny memes and jokes being made on them. Check some tweets below:
Who let @nickjonas on stage at the GRAMMYs with food in his teeth? Someone’s getting fired tonight pic.twitter.com/HM6J7d3Z1H— K E V S J U N K (@KevsJunk) January 27, 2020
no one:
absolutely no one:
the food in nick jonas’ teeth: pic.twitter.com/ZFd3Tb0LmF— Katelyn Kwok (@KwokKatelyn) January 27, 2020
A Russian woman was captured falling from 9th floor. She got up and walked away. Thankfully, she landed in a huge pile of snow, because of which she survived unhurt falling from the great height.Watch Video:
Быстрый спуск с 9го этажа на первый через окно и ни одного перелома. Женщина приземлилась в сугроб, отряхнулась и пошла по своим делам. Сейчас правда она в реанимации с ушибами внутренних органов pic.twitter.com/9dPFjUYFQp— Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) January 24, 2020
This adorable dog helped toddlers cross the road by barking at cars in Georgia. The stray is reportedly a local hero and fondly called Kupata. The video showing the pooch helping a group of kindergarten kids crossing the road has gone viral.Watch Video:
A video of 92-year-old man's dance face off with a street dancer has gone viral on social media. They were dancing at the streets in Chicago, Illinois. His moves are so impressive!Watch Video:
A spine-chilling moment was captured by forest officers that showed a man having a near to death experience. He played dead in the paddy field to save himself from the tiger. The footage is from Maharashtra and has gone viral.Watch Video:
You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior. pic.twitter.com/1rLZyZJs3i— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 25, 2020
Kobe Bryant, the former NBA player, died in a plane crash on January 26, 2020. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna are reportedly among the nine people who died in the crash. Fans have taken to Twitter, trending 'RIP Mamba' to mourn the death of the legendary basketball player.Check Tweets:
I’m legit sad right now💔
Kobe....SMH#RIPMamba
pic.twitter.com/JnMcTJCC9f— 🔑LEE Ringo🐶 (@HBTFD1) January 27, 2020
The CN Tower is purple and gold tonight in memory of Kobe Bryant. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/8G1svinoEO— Cause We're Canadian (@MadelnCanada) January 27, 2020
Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi😭❤ god bless you #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/ZkiM8XE3wo— Adinda Fadia (@adndafadia_) January 27, 2020
It's yet another Monday and social media users want to hope it is only a scary dream. But unfortunately, it is the truth and we have to sail through it. People have taken to the internet saying how they wished Monday never came. But there are optimistic ones too who consider Monday as a beginning of many new things. They are tweeting with the hashtags #MondayMotivation, #MondayMorning and #MondayThoughts. And as the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything on social media platforms. From viral tweets, Facebook posts, latest funny memes to trending stories, stay tuned with this live blog for everything happening around the world.
January 27 marks International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. The day also marks the birthdays of popular celebrities and personalities Bobby Deol, Arun Shridhar Vaidya, Deepshikha Nagpal, Vikram Bhatt, Shreyas Talpade and Chaminda Vaas. The day also marks various other events and observances across the country.
In the age of social media, it is difficult to ignore trending topics. Anything happening around the world finds its way to a social media platform. Even if it is a small incident that occurred in a tiny village, it finds a way to social media. These platforms also have the power to make and break the careers of people. Meanwhile, we wish everyone a Happy Monday and hope you get enough courage to sail through this day into Tuesday. Let's pray nobody has to deal with #MondayBlues.