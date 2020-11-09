09 Nov, 21:09 (IST)

An unusual picture of a leopard sitting in a cardboard box has been shared online. It is funnily captioned, "cats never change."Check it Here:

A video of a vegan 'fried chicken' has been shared online and meat-lovers are not impressed. The 10-second clip has got angry reactions online. Read more here.Here's The Video:

A man was spotted taking his hawk on a train ride in Manchester. Picture of the 'casual' seeming thing is shared online.Check it Here:

Just casually taking your Hawk for a tram ride. (Probably taking to Heaton park for a fly round) from r/manchester

Following PM Narendra Modi's appeal on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, women of a self-help group in Bhopal are making low-cost & eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) from cow dung ahead of Diwali.Check Tweet:

People are sharing pictures of things they purchased from the local market to celebrate Diwali. Ahead of the festivity, #Local4Diwali take over Twitter.Check Tweets:

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, have drawn rangolis – traditional floor patterns and offered prayers at temples to celebrate the projected victory of Kamla Harris in the US Presidential Elections.See Pics:

Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2020 is celebrated today and Twitter is abuzz with Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas HD Images, Wishes, Greetings & Quotes. Check:

Happy Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2020!Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayen

Heart-melting video of orphan elephants getting ready to sleep goes viral. Watch:

Hashtags #MondayMotivation & #MondayThoughts are trending on Twitter with Good Morning HD images, greetings & pics. Check tweets:

Good MorningThe JourneyMotivation

Happy Monday, people! We start yet another week but this can be more exciting because its the festive one. To start the day, Twitterati wakes up on a positive note, motivating us with daily images, good morning quotes and messages with trending hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #MondayFeelings, #MondayMood and #Mondaythoughts. Now that we have kickstart our day on such a beautiful note, hang on with us while we tell you what else is going viral through this section. In this section, we will keep you updated with whatever is going on in the digital world, from funny memes, trending topics to viral videos.

November 9 marks a few important events like it is National Legal Services Day in India. This day is observed to spread awareness about legal systems in the country. It is World Freedom Day, which commemorates the fall of Berlin Wall, an important event in World History. A fun weird holiday would include National Scrapple Day. So any of the related events or tweets trend online, we will keep you updated here in this section.

On social media,  you can never predict what foes viral. Anything and everything can go viral in span of little time with the large reach of an audience here. There are sometimes old videos that come up again or bizarre stories from different parts of the world. There can be lot of fake news as well. So it is important to be alert while you scroll through online. Stay tuned with this live blog to keep yourself updated about things happening around the globe. We wish you a Happy Monday and a great week ahead. If there are any interesting and funny news that you might have missed out on and want a gist of it, we will try and cover it here.