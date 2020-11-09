An unusual picture of a leopard sitting in a cardboard box has been shared online. It is funnily captioned, "cats never change."Check it Here:
Cats never change 😉 pic.twitter.com/EgEpOzjhbj— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) November 9, 2020
A video of a vegan 'fried chicken' has been shared online and meat-lovers are not impressed. The 10-second clip has got angry reactions online. Read more here.Here's The Video:
This is gonna upset some people 🤯 #vegan #govegan #plantbased pic.twitter.com/Zv9BpB4I1m— Veganella 🥦 (@Veganella_) November 8, 2020
A man was spotted taking his hawk on a train ride in Manchester. Picture of the 'casual' seeming thing is shared online.Check it Here:
Just casually taking your Hawk for a tram ride. (Probably taking to Heaton park for a fly round) from r/manchester
Following PM Narendra Modi's appeal on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, women of a self-help group in Bhopal are making low-cost & eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) from cow dung ahead of Diwali.Check Tweet:
Madhya Pradesh: Women of a self-help group in Bhopal are making low-cost & eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) from cow dung ahead of #Diwali.
"We wanted to become #AatmaNirbhar following PM Modi's appeal. So we started making low-cost cow dung diyas for everyone," says a woman. pic.twitter.com/8e7Bfg3HJ9— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
People are sharing pictures of things they purchased from the local market to celebrate Diwali. Ahead of the festivity, #Local4Diwali take over Twitter.Check Tweets:
My favourite duppatta of "Kalamkari" which is one of the ancient art which carries story with it !! Purchased by a local vendor sakshi . #Local4Diwali pic.twitter.com/I7t8ABvCFV— A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) November 9, 2020
Outstanding product of paddy Craft by smt Upadhi Bhuie #Local4Diwali#hand4handicrafts@TexMinIndia @handicraftsdc @EasternDc pic.twitter.com/BgAqgZPcLv— Dhanjit Kumar (@Dk_dhanjit) November 9, 2020
Residents of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, have drawn rangolis – traditional floor patterns and offered prayers at temples to celebrate the projected victory of Kamla Harris in the US Presidential Elections.See Pics:
Kamala Harris' ancestral village erupts in celebration #KamalaHarris #KamalaHarrisVP pic.twitter.com/YlqTQqzND4— Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) November 8, 2020
View this post on Instagram
The nawab with the little nawab turn to farming in pataudi ❤❤❤ #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #Saifu #Kareena #KareenaKapoor #Saifeena #SaifeenaJunior #TaimurAliKhan #TaimurAliKhanPataudi #Taimur #Love #NawabOfPataudi #BegumOfPataudi #PrinceOfPataudi #RoyalFamily #Pataudi #GeeshiaKhan #Bebo #MyBebo #Bebolicious #QueenKareena #QueenOfBollywood #BollywoodActor #BollywoodActress #BollywoodLife #Bollywood #India #Indonesia #GeeshiaAuzeeaKareena #GeeBebo919
A post shared by Geeshia Auzeea Kareena (@geebebo919) on
Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2020 is celebrated today and Twitter is abuzz with Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas HD Images, Wishes, Greetings & Quotes. Check:
Happy Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2020!
Congratulations To All Dear & Proud Citizens of Uttarakhand, for this auspicious Day ! #Happybirthdayuttarakhand #Uttarakhandsthapnadivas pic.twitter.com/rH8KqRaUnS— Nav Uttarakhand (@navuttarakhand) November 9, 2016
Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayen
Wishing 18 years uttarakhand sthapna divas🌹👌 pic.twitter.com/MOVrpEsMIs— Sanjay Yadav Ji (@SanjayYadavJi10) November 9, 2018
Rajya sthapna divas ki bahut bahut shubhkamnaen . #Uttarakhand #UttarakhandFilmConclave2019 pic.twitter.com/EQtMDmpoVd— Arunmaindoli (@Arunmaindoli3) November 9, 2019
Heart-melting video of orphan elephants getting ready to sleep goes viral. Watch:
It's bedtime at the Nairobi Nursery. After a bottle or two of milk, younger orphans like Roho will be wrapped in a blanket. A sleepover buddy in the form of a Keeper will help orphaned elephants settle in for the night. pic.twitter.com/dZ0PY649qs— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) November 7, 2020
Hashtags #MondayMotivation & #MondayThoughts are trending on Twitter with Good Morning HD images, greetings & pics. Check tweets:
Good Morning
Examine your thought process ; Avoid fanatical thinking.
@kapila198bhatt #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/EI3Dt9ITXs— Kapila198bhatt (@kapila198bhatt) November 9, 2020
The Journey
🌺Success Does Not Consist In Never Making Mistakes, But In Never Making The Same One A Second Time🌺#MorningVibe#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/HAjy5u8qxJ— Kiran Pandey (@pandey14kiran) November 9, 2020
Motivation
The only impossible journey is the one you have not started. Stop procrastinating and start that journey to greatness today. #mondaythoughts#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/bqeLfjVBvb— Nitin Saxena (@Nitin_3012) November 9, 2020
Good Morning ❤️#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/xLdwn0ymKn— Subrata Hazra🇮🇳 (@Subrata83857169) November 9, 2020
Happy Monday, people! We start yet another week but this can be more exciting because its the festive one. To start the day, Twitterati wakes up on a positive note, motivating us with daily images, good morning quotes and messages with trending hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #MondayFeelings, #MondayMood and #Mondaythoughts. Now that we have kickstart our day on such a beautiful note, hang on with us while we tell you what else is going viral through this section. In this section, we will keep you updated with whatever is going on in the digital world, from funny memes, trending topics to viral videos.
November 9 marks a few important events like it is National Legal Services Day in India. This day is observed to spread awareness about legal systems in the country. It is World Freedom Day, which commemorates the fall of Berlin Wall, an important event in World History. A fun weird holiday would include National Scrapple Day. So any of the related events or tweets trend online, we will keep you updated here in this section.
On social media, you can never predict what foes viral. Anything and everything can go viral in span of little time with the large reach of an audience here. There are sometimes old videos that come up again or bizarre stories from different parts of the world. There can be lot of fake news as well. So it is important to be alert while you scroll through online. Stay tuned with this live blog to keep yourself updated about things happening around the globe. We wish you a Happy Monday and a great week ahead. If there are any interesting and funny news that you might have missed out on and want a gist of it, we will try and cover it here.