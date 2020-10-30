Good morning, readers! It is a new day and time for some new beginnings. It is understandable that this year has not really been our favourite, but it surely taught us all a lot. Think about it! While we continue to adjust in this new normal, another week has almost come to an end. If you are lacking any motivation to get up from the bed and start working, social media is here with its every inspiring #FridayMotivation, #FridayFeels and other quotes and messages. In addition, we will bring you all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens are sharing today, October 30, 2020.

Social media has been really great for all of us during this time. Whenever we feel low, we can just scroll down to the various timelines for a while and feel happy again. There are so many videos – suitable for all the moods, memes and many more to crack you up and keep entertained. Besides, we all have been way more active on our social media platforms than ever as we spent a significant amount of our time at home. Seeing the viral trends on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and more, the various posts and stories keep us entertained for long hours.

It is a special day for both Hindus and Muslims. While Hindus will be observing Sharad Purnima, today, it is also the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and the observation is known as Eid e Milad. Given the significant celebrations for the day, we expect many more tweets, posts and videos that will be updated in this blog. Happy Friday, everyone!