TV Weatherman Becomes Victim to Snowball Attack While Reporting Live in Iraq (Watch Video)

TV reporting is a tough job. A journalist faces a lot of challenges while reporting live from a certain location. Many videos and pictures have often made rounds on the internet, showing the challenging tasks that reports undergo to cover stories. Now another clip is doing rounds on the internet that shows a Kurdish weatherman who became a victim to snowball attack while reporting about the weather, live. The footage shows the man braving the snowballs while talking to the camera has surfaced on social media. According to media reports, the weatherman was covering the report on February 13 near Sulaymaniyah in eastern Kurdistan. Pig Follows Journalist Live Reporting on Floods in Greece And Bites Him.

The video begins with the weatherman reporting about the climate in the area. The journalist was reportedly covering for a local outlet. He travelled to the snowy stretch of road so that he can deliver an in-depth reporting. However, the locals in the area had different plans for him. From kids to grown-ups, everyone was throwing snowballs at him while he was reporting live for Rudaw. Braving the snowballs and the temperature, he continued to report and finally ended the segment. Pakistani Journalist’s ‘In-Depth’ Reporting on Floods Go Viral.

BOMBARDED: TV weatherman falls victim to a snowball attack while reporting on wintry weather in Iraq. https://t.co/OGfKf8igd0 pic.twitter.com/bkKqNjU1V6 — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2020

The clip instantly went viral. And not everyone on the internet was impressed by the localities who threw snowballs at him, while he was on the job. But it appears that people were trying to have fun with the journalist amid the chilled temperature in the area.