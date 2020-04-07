Twitter Claps For Healthcare Workers For Their Service During Global Coronavirus Outbreak, Invites Users to Participate in Thanksgiving With Clapping Hands Emoji on World Health Day 2020

Twitter (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 7: Microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards healthcare workers around the world for their services during the global coronavirus outbreak. Twitter shared multiple clapping hands emojis in one of its tweets on the World Health Day 2020 and thanked doctors, nurses and paramedics for their service during the coronavirus pandemic. The social media platform also urged its users to join in and thank healthcare workers. From British Royals To Lalit Hotel Staff, 6 Times People Thanked Healthcare Professionals by Clapping During Coronavirus Pandemic.

"Tweet some 👏 for all the amazing healthcare workers around the world," Twitter wrote with hashtag #WorldHealthDay. The entire world is relying on healthcare workers who are working 24x7 and putting their lives at risk amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some countries, doctors, nurses and paramedics are treating patients despite not having personal protective equipment. Many have lost their lives while treating coronavirus-infected patients.

Twitter Claps For Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic:

Tweet some 👏 for all the amazing healthcare workers around the world. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #WorldHealthDay — Twitter (@Twitter) April 7, 2020

Earlier, search engine giant Google dedicated a doodle for doctors, nurses and paramedics to honour and acknowledge those in the frontline, battling the deadly virus. "Thank You: Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Workers," said the Google doodle which showed a quirky E, dressed like a medical professional, receiving a flying heart from 'G' as thank you.

The number of coronavirus cases around the world is rising every day. Over one million have so far tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll has crossed 80,000 mark, while more than 30,000 patients have recovered so far.