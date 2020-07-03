Instagram provides you with an option to edit your post but Twitter doesn't. While most people use Twitter to express their opinions filterless, you cannot change what you have already posted on the microblogging site. You can choose to delete your entire post but not edit it, even if it is typo. However, the official handle of Twitter on Twitter just posted that if everyone wears a mask, the social media site will come up with an edit option. Now we don't know if this is legit, or just another way to inspire people to wears masks via humour, but Tweeple are thrilled. Twitterverse is coming up with funny memes and jokes about the statement made by Twitter's official handle.

People who desperately want the edit option on Twitter are sharing pictures with masks while many are taking a dig at the tweet with hilarious memes and jokes. Regardless, Twitterati is having a field day! Well, wouldn't it be amazing to have an edit button to at least get rid of embarrassing typos. Even when it comes to misinformation, it will be easier to make amends once a person knows what they have shared is wrong but not entirely. Take a look at the tweet made by Twitter's official handle":

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

Here are some of the funny reactions the Tweet received:

You can have an When everyone Edit button. Wears a mask. pic.twitter.com/QbXtMILKSC — ßro olå🍁 (@Bro_olla) July 2, 2020

twitter out here like pic.twitter.com/Uh8ogffV9N — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) July 2, 2020

And just like that, no one wants an edit button. pic.twitter.com/zpz6VmBMRJ — Bill Levassir ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Bill_Larpsmith) July 2, 2020

Twitter recently exhibited support to the campaign Black Lives Matter. It not only changed its bio to #BlackLivesMatter but also the logo was changed to black after George Floyd’s death that erupted protests across the US. 'Rest in Peace George Floyd' Trends on Twitter, Netizens Offer Condolences With #BlackLivesMatter Message Amid Raging Protests Over His Death Across US. Earlier, Twitter had shared a picture that read #BlackLivesMatter and the caption read, "Racism does not adhere to social distancing. Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis."

