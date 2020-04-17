Twitterati Trend Ramayan's Meghnath, Praise the Character For Being a Great Warrior and a Dutiful Son (Read Tweets)

Ramayan - Meghnath (Photo Credits: Twitter)

DD National recently began the re-telecast of the famed mythological series, Ramayan and it has got everyone hooked to it once again. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was telecasted every Sunday morning from 1987-1988 and revolved around the epic which follows Lord Rama. The return of the show on television has everyone watching it and the Twitter generation is making sure to celebrate every moment of it by sharing their favourite moments from the show online. If you happen to check out Twitter trends, you will realise that Meghnath has been trending at the moment. Wondering why? Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

For the uninitiated, Indrajit was the eldest son of Ravana and his wife Mandodari. He was named Meghanada/Meghnnath after his birth because his birth cry sounded like thunder. The character is being hailed by Twitterati for being a great warrior. Twitterati have been celebrating the traits of his character calling him a great son as well as a patriot. Check out some of the tweets about his character. Ramayan's Original Ravan, Actor Arvind Trivedi, Apologises to Viewers After Watching 'Sita Apaharan' Episode of the DD National Show (Watch Video).

Hats Off to Meghnath in Ramayan:

Greatest Warrior:

#Meghnath one of the greatest warrior with all the powers lost his life for the Pride of his father even after knowing he will die. With Father in both ups and downs. #Ramayan #Indrajeet pic.twitter.com/7UJ5vUJSDM — Sagar (@Sagarcasm_MUFC) April 16, 2020

History Will Remember Him as the Greatest Opponent:

Bravest After Lord Rama and Laxman:

The best character in #Ramayana #meghnath The Bravest after LORD Ram and LAXMAN.. PERFECT PLAY... pic.twitter.com/dthk3ribPQ — Vivek Birla (@vb_birla2001) April 16, 2020

Pitrvakt Santaan:

Indrajit knows that Shree Ram & Laxman are god. But he didn't saw his back in battle field. And he is truly 'Pitrvakt' santan. Because Inderjeet is the warrior without a cause! Thats #meghnath for you🙌🏼#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/yVNpzHU6Ld — Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) April 16, 2020

Meghnath - An Ideal Son

a brave warrior n a ideal son.. the most emotinal seen after kumbhkaran death... 👏👏he is great #meghnath pic.twitter.com/i2I48hzPRf — saloni singh (@salu0810) April 16, 2020

If you haven't caught Ramayan on DD National yet, the show airs twice a day, once in the morning, from 9 to 10, and once in the evening, again, from 9 to 10 on the channel. It began its re-telecast since March 28, 2020.