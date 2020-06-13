Coronavirus in India: Live Map

UK Care Home Installs Social Distancing Glass Pods For People to Meet their Family, Friends And Loves Ones (Watch Heartwarming Videos)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 02:36 PM IST
UK Care Home Installs Social Distancing Glass Pods (Photo Credits: ITV News Twitter)

Eighton Lodge in Gateshead, a care home has installed glass pods in the garden so that their people can see their family while ensuring they are self-isolating. The occupants can now meet their loved ones while following the guidelines of social distancing. After the glass pods were installed resident Joan Yates met two adult children Doreen Hunter and Joan Chrisholm for the first time since coronavirus lockdown began in March. The visiting pod is disinfected between intervals to ensure everybody's safety. Videos of people meeting their loved ones after such a long time is really a heartwarming sight. Dining With Social Distancing: From Mannequins to 'Quarantine Greenhouses', How Eating in Restaurants is Changing Post Lockdown (View Pics)

Ms Hunter told ITV News moments before the meeting, "I am probably going to cry though because I am dead soft! I just want to see her, and see what she's like. I don't know who will cry first though… me!" Edward Dixon who also met this mother Dolly could also communicate with her with the help of intercom system in the pods. He added, "It's been quite a long time, since we've been this close. But she looks great! She looks well!"

Watch The Video Below:

Know More About Glass Pods!

Talking about the pods, Chairwoman Rachel Beckett said that they were a success. In the United Kingdom,  202 people have died from coronavirus making the official death toll 41,481. Currently, 292,950 people stand COVID-19 in the UK. Ms Hunter told ITV News said, "I'm probably going to cry though because I'm dead soft! I just want to see her, and see what she's like.I don't know who will cry first though... me!"

The care locked for visitors on March 19 to protect residents from the crisis. During the time, families and friends used to be in constant touch with their loved ones. Ahead of visiting her mother, Doreen Hunter said actually seeing her mum in one of the visiting pods "is going to make us all feel a lot better".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

