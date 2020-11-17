A French broadcaster did a major goof-up when they published obituaries of several famous personalities, including the English Queen Elizabeth and footballer Pele. French public radio Radio France Internationale (RFI) is said to be the French equivalent of the BBC World Service. On Monday, a number of death notices and obituaries published on their partner website platforms like Google, Yahoo! and MSN. They were immediately taken down but people had already noticed. The broadcaster has apologised for a "technical problem". Most Interesting Facts About The Longest-Reigning British Monarch as She Turns 94.

The RFI published a number of death notices which included Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, former US President Jimmy Carter, Cuban leader Raul Castro, actors Clint Eastwood, Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot. All these personalities are in their 80s and 90s. Brazilian footballer Pele just turned 80 last month on October 23, 2020. "We offer our apologies to the people concerned and to you who follow and trust us. We are doing all we can to rectify this major bug," they tweeted after rectifying their error.

Check The Tweet Here:

🔴 Un problème technique a entraîné la publication de nombreuses nécrologies sur notre site. Nous sommes mobilisés pour rectifier ce bug majeur et présentons nos excuses aux personnes concernées ainsi qu'à vous qui nous suivez et nous faites confiance. — RFI (@RFI) November 16, 2020

Here's a Picture of the Published Obituaries:

As reported in The Guardian, the report wrote about the British Monarch read, "The United Kingdom awoke an orphan this morning. Buckingham Palace officially announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died of …, turned 94 on 21 April 2020." The headline read, "England loses its Queen: Elizabeth II left her mark on the imagination." Some people complained about the reports while others joked on the error. Writing obituaries of people ahead of their death has been a practice that is followed in many media organisations.

