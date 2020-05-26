Venomous Snake Bite Kills Nearly Two-Year-Old Wild Horse Valor, Born on Memorial Day 2018 in North Carolina (View Pic)

Horse killed by snake bite (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Facebook)

A nearly two-year-old wild horse named Valor had to euthanised after it was caught by a venomous snake. The incident took place at Outer Banks in North Carolina. The wild horse named Valor was about to turn two on this Memorial Day. But caretakers at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund had to make a tough decision of euthanising her because her wound was getting worse. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted about it on their Facebook page. Drunk Karnataka Man Bites Snake Into Pieces and Shouts at It for Coming in the Way of Him Riding His Bike (Watch Viral Video).

Valor was under constant care and attention since May 17. She was discovered after officials got a call that a horse had been standing in the same spot for 24 hours! On inspection, they found a snake bite on its front legs. The team at CWHF noticed a lot of discharge from her wound. A vet confirmed that she would have to be taken to a hospital. Valor was taken to North Carolina State University School of Veterinary Medicine immediately. She was administered four rounds of antibiotics along with an IV overnight. Hurricane Florence: North Carolina's Wild Horses to Survive the Storm Due to Their Survival Instincts.

Check Corolla Wild Horse Fund's Facebook Post About Valor:

As per the Facebook post, Valor would require surgery because the infection had flared up. That would require more weeks of hospitalisation and additional pain for the horse. Despite the surgery, there was less chance of success. It would also be a major risk as Valor would not able to return to the wild, after being in the company of humans. The caretakers had to take the difficult decision to euthanise her. "This is a tough loss for the herd, and also a very tough loss for those of us who fought so hard to keep her alive," the fund wrote. Valor was among the herd of 10 wild horses which roam around the Outer Banks. It is not clear which snake might have bit the horse.